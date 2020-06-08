Summerville Medical to open ER expansion on June 15

Summerville Medical Center plans to open Phase 1 Monday of a $24 million emergency expansion.
Designed to meet the Lowcountry community’s growing need for access to emergency services, this expansion is part of more than a $100 million investment Summerville Medical Center is making into the local community to ensure excellent care close to home.
The multi-phase expansion launched April 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021. The Phase 1 opening on Monday, June 15th includes:
10-bed pediatric ER open 24/7
Separate pediatric ER waiting room
Special sensory room in the pediatric ER for children on the spectrum
Registration and lobby area
New & Expecting Mom special VIP parking
New ER and Registration entrances
13,448 square feet of new building construction
“We are thrilled to expand our pediatric ER to meet the needs of our growing community,” said Dr. Doug Holtzman, Summerville Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department Medical Director. “It is staffed with pediatric specialty trained physicians and clinicians who are passionate about ensuring that our Lowcountry families receive the best care for their children.”
“Each day our ER team provides outstanding care to our community,” commented Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Summerville Medical Center. “Opening the pediatric ER in our $24 million ER expansion project will give us the opportunity to care for more children and grow our pediatric program to ensure that our youngest community members continue to receive the highest quality care close to home.”
Summerville Medical Center has one of the busiest ERs in the Lowcountry as well as one of the busiest dedicated pediatric ERs in South Carolina. In 2019, more than 70,000 adults and children received emergency care at Summerville Medical Center.
Summerville Medical Center is the only Lowcountry hospital to receive Pediatric Ready certification from SC DHEC’s Emergency Medical Services for Children department (EMSC), which recognizes
emergency departments that go above and beyond the national standards for the care provided to pediatric patients, state-of-the-art pediatric medical equipment, and processes for better medical
outcomes.
For the safety of our patients, staff and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the following safety precautions are in place at Summerville Medical Center:
Screening tables are located at the new Registration Entrance, new ER Entrance, and Main
Entrance
COVID-19 patients are being treated in a secure, separate unit
A universal masking policy is being followed with all staff and visitors wearing masks
Social distancing in all public areas and waiting rooms
Following the most advanced and up-to-date best practices for cleaning and infection
prevention
In July 2020, Summerville Medical Center is also opening Brighton Park Emergency, a freestanding ER neighboring Nexton in Berkeley County. Brighton Park Emergency will provide 24-hour emergency
care, full lab and imaging services, as well as telehealth services for stroke and behavioral health.