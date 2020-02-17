Summerville Medical Center names a new CEO after months-long search

After several months in search of a new leader, Summerville Medical Center's new CEO began his role Monday.
The hospital hired Jeff Taylor, an executive who works for the same company that owns Summerville Medical Center. Taylor's appointment comes several months after former CEO Lisa Valentine left the post for a job at Orange Park Medical Center in Florida.
No interim CEO filled the top job while the hunt for a new CEO was conducted, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said.
Summerville Medical Center is one of two hospitals in the area under the Trident Health umbrella. The system's larger campus, Trident Medical Center, is in North Charleston.
“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be a significant resource as Summerville Medical Center continues to grow to meet the needs of our community," Todd Gallati, Trident Health CEO, said of Taylor in a statement.
The system is owned by HCA Healthcare, a private company that operates 185 hospitals across the country.
The company is in the midst of renovations to both of its Charleston-area hospitals. In 2019, work finished on a $61 million expansion to the hospital's women's and surgical services. A $24 million improvement to the hospital's emergency department will be complete this year.
The 124-bed hospital employs 752 people, Bowen said.
Valentine's last day was Sept. 18.
Taylor has been in management at Nashville-based HCA Healthcare for the last nine years, most recently as chief operating officer of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan. He has a master's degree from the University of Missouri.