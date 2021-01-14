You have permission to edit this article.
Summerville Chamber announces 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has released information on the 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

According to a prepared statement from the chamber, the groups comprise 29 business leaders who volunteer their time to preserve small town charm and inspire world class business in Summerville and Dorchester County.

The Chamber Board is made up of executives from various industries, including healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, retail, and nonprofit.

The Chamber Board and Executive Committee is led by 2021 Board Chair Russ Touchberry, P.E., Project Manager at HDR Inc., and Summerville Chamber President/CEO, Rita Berry.

2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

Russ Touchberry, HDR, Inc. Chair

Carrie Bovender, Grand Forest, Inc. Immediate Past Chair

Debbie Clarke, Pinnacle Financial Partners Chair-Elect

Marshall Connor, Trident Technical College Chair-Elect Des., Vice Chair, Education & Workforce

Kelly Alfreds, Esq.,  Steinberg Law Firm Director, Leadership Dorchester Alumni Council

Rita Berry, The Chamber President/CEO

David Brown, KION North America Director

Diane Frankenberger, People, Places & Quilts Director, Downtown Area Council

Elena Furnari, Dorchester School District Two Director

Will Helmly, Home Telecom Director

Chris Kahler, Summerville C.P.W. Vice Chair, Public Policy

Stephanie Mangini, Volvo Cars US Operations Director

Jill Nicholas, Four Green Fields Director, Young Professionals Council

Dr. Kay Phillips, Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center Director, Nonprofit Council

Robert Pratt, RE/MAX, Pratt & Company Director

Josh Raglin, Norfolk Southern – Brosnan Forest Director

Robby Robbins, Esq., Thurmond Kirchner and Timbes Director

Madelyn Robinson, Town of Summerville Director

Scott Runyon, Dominion Energy Director

Greg Shuler, The Bank of South Carolina Vice Chair, Finance

Don Smith, Hendrick Automotive Director, North Summerville Area Council

Tara Smith, REV Federal Credit Union Director

Gen. Hank Taylor, Retired USAF Vice Chair, Business & Community Development

Jeff Taylor, Summerville Medical Center Director

John Truluck, Dorchester County Economic Development Director

Anthony Weston, Grow Financial Federal Credit Union Director

Michael Wood, ServisFirst Bank Vice Chair, Member Services, Golf Committee

Melissa Wright, Dorchester County Career & Technology Cent. Director

Steve Doniger, Summerville DREAM Ex-Officio Member

Since its establishment in 1911, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has been an integral part of the growth of Summerville and the surrounding areas.

The chamber's mission is to protect and promote the quality of life in the community, with specific emphasis on improving economic vitality and providing a favorable business climate.

For more information, visit www.greatersummerville.org or call 843-873-2931.

