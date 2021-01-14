Summerville Chamber announces 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has released information on the 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
According to a prepared statement from the chamber, the groups comprise 29 business leaders who volunteer their time to preserve small town charm and inspire world class business in Summerville and Dorchester County.
The Chamber Board is made up of executives from various industries, including healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, retail, and nonprofit.
The Chamber Board and Executive Committee is led by 2021 Board Chair Russ Touchberry, P.E., Project Manager at HDR Inc., and Summerville Chamber President/CEO, Rita Berry.
2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors
Russ Touchberry, HDR, Inc. Chair
Carrie Bovender, Grand Forest, Inc. Immediate Past Chair
Debbie Clarke, Pinnacle Financial Partners Chair-Elect
Marshall Connor, Trident Technical College Chair-Elect Des., Vice Chair, Education & Workforce
Kelly Alfreds, Esq., Steinberg Law Firm Director, Leadership Dorchester Alumni Council
Rita Berry, The Chamber President/CEO
David Brown, KION North America Director
Diane Frankenberger, People, Places & Quilts Director, Downtown Area Council
Elena Furnari, Dorchester School District Two Director
Will Helmly, Home Telecom Director
Chris Kahler, Summerville C.P.W. Vice Chair, Public Policy
Stephanie Mangini, Volvo Cars US Operations Director
Jill Nicholas, Four Green Fields Director, Young Professionals Council
Dr. Kay Phillips, Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center Director, Nonprofit Council
Robert Pratt, RE/MAX, Pratt & Company Director
Josh Raglin, Norfolk Southern – Brosnan Forest Director
Robby Robbins, Esq., Thurmond Kirchner and Timbes Director
Madelyn Robinson, Town of Summerville Director
Scott Runyon, Dominion Energy Director
Greg Shuler, The Bank of South Carolina Vice Chair, Finance
Don Smith, Hendrick Automotive Director, North Summerville Area Council
Tara Smith, REV Federal Credit Union Director
Gen. Hank Taylor, Retired USAF Vice Chair, Business & Community Development
Jeff Taylor, Summerville Medical Center Director
John Truluck, Dorchester County Economic Development Director
Anthony Weston, Grow Financial Federal Credit Union Director
Michael Wood, ServisFirst Bank Vice Chair, Member Services, Golf Committee
Melissa Wright, Dorchester County Career & Technology Cent. Director
Steve Doniger, Summerville DREAM Ex-Officio Member
Since its establishment in 1911, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has been an integral part of the growth of Summerville and the surrounding areas.
The chamber's mission is to protect and promote the quality of life in the community, with specific emphasis on improving economic vitality and providing a favorable business climate.
For more information, visit www.greatersummerville.org or call 843-873-2931.