Steinberg Law Firm announces 2020 community fund recipients

Just in time for the holiday season, Charleston-area personal injury law practice, Steinberg Law Firm, has chosen eight local organizations to benefit from the firm’s annual Employee Community Fund.
Continuing the law firm’s 90-year commitment to supporting communities across the Lowcountry, this year’s Community Fund donations directly benefit organizations — including one in Summerville — representative of some of the region’s most urgent causes.
Clap Your Hands of Summerville: Clap Your Hands provides therapeutic products for children with cognitive and physical disabilities.
Items include weighted blankets, vests, lap and neck pads, maze pads, dressing vests, sensory pads, G-tube buttons, therapy hand and practice socks, fingerless gloves, ponchos, and bibs for older children.
Clap Your Hands will use the Community Fund donation to help provide special-needs classrooms with the tools and products that will equip each child to succeed during the school year.
Other recipients were as follows:
- Vantage Point Foundation: The Vantage Point Foundation (VPF) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to guide and support post-9/11 military veterans and families on a new path towards healing and civilian success. With a focus on helping veterans find community, healing, and purpose, VPF primarily supports veterans throughout the greater South Carolina region who have experienced wartime trauma. The Community Fund donation will cover the cost of materials, food and lodging for veterans participating in the organization’s Charleston Leadership Development Course, scheduled for April 22-25 in Johns Island.
- YWCA of Greater Charleston: The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Through the efforts of their staff, volunteers, supporters, and partners, the YWCA creates real change for women, families, and people of color in the Lowcountry community. The Community Fund donation will allow YWCAGC to leverage existing funds and commitments to increase its capacity to serve more community members and leaders, including through REI, a 2-day training program designed to equip leaders and organizations to proactively understand and address racism.
- The Navigation Center of Charleston: The Navigation Center is Charleston’s home for a coalition of service providers working together to provide a hub of accessible, connected and quality resources for Charleston’s most vulnerable population – individuals experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The Center connects people in crisis with employment, housing, transportation, education, health and wellness care, spiritual support, and mentoring. The Community Fund donation will help cover rising costs associated with transporting new clients – which have doubled since the onset of the pandemic – to the shelter and to appointments associated with their rehabilitation.
- Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding: Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and adults with disabilities to enjoy more active and fulfilling lives through therapeutic horsemanship. Today, CATR employs ten PATH Intl. certified instructors that work together with 150 volunteers to serve over 140 children and adults with disabilities and 30 wounded military veterans each year. The Community Fund donation will provide therapeutic riding for a twelve-week session to two children with a disability who would not otherwise have the opportunity due to financial need.
- Fields to Families of Moncks Corner: Field to Families’ goal is to alleviate hunger in the Tri-County area by harvesting, collecting, growing, and distributing local produce to a network of service agencies and programs. With food sourced from the organization’s Moncks Corner, S.C. farm, a large network of volunteers grow, harvest, collect, and distribute produce donations throughout Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties. The Community Fund donation will provide general operating support, including providing the organization with more flexibility for cost adjustments associated with the pandemic.
- The Charleston Forum: The Charleston Forum began in 2016 as a group of local political, business, educational and religious leaders who wanted to provide an outlet to discuss race across many different topics. The Forum, now an annual event, has hosted over 40 local and national speakers and more than 1,800 participants. The Community Fund donation will support the Forum’s 2021 program, helping sustain and advance its education and outreach initiatives throughout the Tri-County area.
- The Charleston Area Justice Ministry: The Charleston Area Justice Ministry (CAJM) is a growing network of faith-based congregations who are culturally, economically, geographically and religiously diverse who come together to make the Charleston area a more just place to live, work, and do business. The Community Fund donation will provide leadership skills training for 800 volunteers (80 Team Leaders and 720 Network Members), which results in organized people power to press public officials into taking action on proven solutions for community problems.
About Steinberg Law Firm
Steinberg Law Firm, LLP is a personal injury firm with offices in Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville, South Carolina. The firm’s practice areas encompass workers’ compensation, catastrophic injuries, vehicle accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, construction defects, dangerous products, dog bites, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse.
Founded by Irving Steinberg in 1927, the firm has nearly 100 years of experience advocating for injured individuals in South Carolina. The firm is particularly experienced in the area of workers’ compensation with the firm’s founder, Irving Steinberg, having been one of the lawyers who helped draft and push for the enactment of South Carolina’s workers’ compensation law. The firm’s lawyers have vast experience advocating for injured people and have obtained for clients some of the largest jury verdicts, workers’ compensation awards, and settlements in South Carolina. Regardless of the size of a case, the firm’s lawyers emphasize providing every client with the highest level of advocacy, attention, and compassion.
With nearly 100 years’ history as a successful South Carolina law firm, the firm feels grateful to and obligated to give back to the community that has trusted and supported it for so many years. The firm’s financial and time commitments to numerous community organizations, college scholarships for local students, and service on boards and commissions evidence our deep commitment to the community.
In just the last 10 years, our firm has recovered over $500 million for our clients. Learn more about Steinberg Law Firm online at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/.