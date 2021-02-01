State Farm Insurance – Tony Pope, Agent named 2020 Small Business of the Year

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s award program is designed to recognize the dedication, achievement and entrepreneurial spirit displayed by exceptional local businesses, nonprofits and individuals. Recipients of the 2020 Chamber Awards were announced virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Congratulations to the 2020 Small Business of the Year, State Farm Insurance – Tony Pope, Agent. Tony Pope has been a State Farm Insurance agent in the Charleston area since 1990, with offices in Summerville and Mount Pleasant. His office qualified for the company's prestigious Chairman's Circle award seventeen times! By offering quality service to his customers, he is one of the top agencies in South Carolina for car, home and small business insurance.
The Summerville office has had a huge year, even while the office was closed during the onset of COVID-19 and team members were working remotely. Personally, Tony’s only sibling was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery and treatment during this time. His parents had to be transitioned into assisted living and his mother passed away four months later. These hardships put an unimaginable amount of stress on him this year as he continued to successfully manage his two offices.
Tony is more than just the face you see on newspaper ads, billboards and marketing materials. He is committed to being “a good neighbor” in the Summerville and surrounding communities by giving his time, talents and funds to make his community a better place to live, work and play.
Not only has he been recognized nationally through State Farm as being one of the top 1% of all agents in the company for multiline production, but his office has also been voted one of the Best Insurance Agents by the readers of the Summerville Journal Scene for fourteen consecutive years! His Mount Pleasant office has also recently been recognized as a finalist in the Moultrie News and Post & Courier’s Georgetown/Myrtle Beach newspaper.
Tony is a top contributor to the Summerville High School Athletics Department/Exchange Club, as well as a supporter of more than seven other local high schools on a variety of levels. He is also a major sponsor and board member for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, Summerville Rotary Club, Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, Beyond BASIC and Trident Technical College Foundation. Tony is also a major donor to The ARK’s capital campaign and a founding contributor to the Public Works Art Center and Dorchester County Fund, which distributes grants to eligible non-profits in Dorchester County. Plus, countless other involvements with various organizations around the Charleston area.
