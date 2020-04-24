Rising number of unemployed need help

Recent numbers from the State Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) shows that in the past five weeks there have been 341,790 claims for unemployment. That means in a little more than a month, 14 percent of the state’s labor force went jobless.
The only good news to be mined is that, based on numbers from DEW, during the week ending April 18, 73,116 people filed an initial claim for unemployment, that is a decrease of 14,570 claims from the previous week. It’s the first decline in claims since mid-March.
Work at the agency’s call centers increased by 856%. DEW, announced that so far the agency has paid out $351 million in both state unemployment and money from the federal CARES Act, that includes an additional $600 per eligible claimant. But for a lot of people it’s not enough.
“What we are seeing is an increase for food, basic food,” said Lewis Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center in Summerville.
Smith organizes a weekly food pick-up for those in need and the number of people showing up continues to grow. “They never thought they would be in a line like this but they are here,” he said.
Smith said there has been so much need that there had to be a change in venue because of the volume. With cooperation from the Summerville Family YMCA and help from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department, the food pick-ups are now being done in the YMCA’s parking lot.
At the pick-up on April 20, vehicles were already snaked around outside of the lot onto the front street before it even started. Lewis said the week before they served about 500 vehicles.
“We have been doing it at our center right around the corner but our infrastructure just couldn’t handle this type of traffic,” he said. “People are coming more and more and more.”
Both the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has been working to store and deliver the much needed food to the site. There is enough food in each box to last for three days.
“He [Lewis] just let us know one day they he needed some help moving this food and directing traffic,” said Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight. “I think this is a very good thing he is doing because as you see, a lot people are needing help they are coming through the line quite frequently here and I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
Lewis also holds food drives to help supply the weekly pick-ups on Saturday’s at the Community Resource Center at 116 W. 2nd N. Street, in Summerville.