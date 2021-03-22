New Food Lion on Bacons Bridge Road now open

Food Lion has opened a new store at 975 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville. The new store will have approximately 75 associates and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Food Lion recently completed the acquisition of this location, which was formerly a BI-LO, after announcing its plans last year to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.
"I'm so excited to welcome neighbors into their new Food Lion,” said Rae Stalvey, store manager of the new Food Lion. “I've served the Summerville community for 12 years, connecting with neighbors from local schools, communities and the businesses. We’ve become like family. I’m excited to show all our neighbors the expanded variety and assortment across the new store, all at the affordable prices they expect.”
Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store cut fresh fruits and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make any meal easier, delicious hand-battered fried chicken and 100% USDA Choice fresh beef.
The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
Neighbors can also find an expanded variety of great local South Carolina offerings, such as fresh produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, Columbia’s-own Cromer’s Popcorn and Iron City Coffee freshly roasted in Blythewood. A list of additional local vendors with products in the new store can be found here.
In another commitment to the community, through Food Lion Feeds – the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative – the retailer donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Gateway Open Arms, which is an agency of the Lowcountry Food Bank. The church will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program. Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of nearly 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors.