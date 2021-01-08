Motherland Essentials celebrates grand opening of new store in Summerville

A recent ribbon cutting event by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of a new store in Summerville for Motherland Essentials.
Owner Andrea Davis said that the best ingredients come from nature, which is why the store's handcrafted, small-batch skincare products are created with quality ingredients that shoppers will recognize.
Motherland Essentials exists to provide quality, natural skincare products that are affordable for any budget.
Visit the store's website, www.motherlandessentials.com, to shop online or visit the new store at 405 N. Maple Street, Suite B1, Summerville.