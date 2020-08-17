Live Music Scene

You have permission to edit this article.
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. https://artonthesquare.gallery/. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner)

Aug. 23, 5-8:30 p.m., Music by The Revival Band and Faith Schueler, $5/No Pets.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393

Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music every night 6-9 p.m.

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342

Aug. 20, 7-10 p.m., Songwriter Sessions with Joshua Jarman.

Aug. 21, 7:30-10 p.m., Dan Riley.

Aug. 22, 7:30-10 p.m., 40 Mile Detour & Friends

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Aug. 20, 7-8 p.m. Reader Meet Writer Justin A. Reynolds, Author, “Early Departures.”

Aug. 20, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Third Thursday with Grandparenting/Mindfulness authors Pam Siegel and Leslie Zinberg.

Aug. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872.

For class information, go to https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to http://publicworksartcenter.org/.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.

Aug. 22, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hollowpoint.

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.

Aug. 24, 6-11 p.m., DJ. every Monday night, Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ until 9:30 p.m. for open dance.

THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.

Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m., Mike Peifer.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Aug. 19, 7-10 p.m., Allie Pietryga.

Aug. 21, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan.

Aug. 22, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere

TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE FARMER'S MARKET: The Summerville Farmers Market will not be back in its normal form for the rest of 2020, but it will take place as a scaled-down Mini Summerville Farmers Market in an effort to support local farmers. The market operates between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday behind Town Hall.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Aug. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tommy Faulk.

Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.

