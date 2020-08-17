Live Music Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. https://artonthesquare.gallery/. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner)
Aug. 23, 5-8:30 p.m., Music by The Revival Band and Faith Schueler, $5/No Pets.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393
Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Aug. 20, 7-10 p.m., Songwriter Sessions with Joshua Jarman.
Aug. 21, 7:30-10 p.m., Dan Riley.
Aug. 22, 7:30-10 p.m., 40 Mile Detour & Friends
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Aug. 20, 7-8 p.m. Reader Meet Writer Justin A. Reynolds, Author, “Early Departures.”
Aug. 20, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Third Thursday with Grandparenting/Mindfulness authors Pam Siegel and Leslie Zinberg.
Aug. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872.
For class information, go to https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to http://publicworksartcenter.org/.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 21, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
Aug. 22, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hollowpoint.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Aug. 24, 6-11 p.m., DJ. every Monday night, Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ until 9:30 p.m. for open dance.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m., Mike Peifer.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Aug. 19, 7-10 p.m., Allie Pietryga.
Aug. 21, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
Aug. 22, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE FARMER'S MARKET: The Summerville Farmers Market will not be back in its normal form for the rest of 2020, but it will take place as a scaled-down Mini Summerville Farmers Market in an effort to support local farmers. The market operates between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday behind Town Hall.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Aug. 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tommy Faulk.
