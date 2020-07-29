Land deal helps SC land Walmart import hub

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.