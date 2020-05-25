Journal Scene offers small business marketing matching grant

Dear Small Business Owner,
For more than 100 years, the newspapers of Evening Post Publishing Group have remained anchors throughout our local communities.
Our brands continue to serve as dependable sources of hyperlocal news while partnering with businesses and nonprofit organizations to grow through comprehensive marketing efforts.
Our news organizations continue to evolve but one thing remains constant: our dedication to both our readers and to our local business communities.
With that in mind, I am proud to announce the South Carolina Small Business Marketing Matching Grant program, hosted by The Journal Scene for small businesses in our community.
Our organization will offer $1 million statewide in matches for advertising space, print and online.
Businesses may apply for this matching grant through your local news organization’s website and if selected, our staff will work with your organization to develop a strategy to best use this awarded advertising space.
These grants can include advertising in multiple properties or markets for businesses that operate in more than one of our markets. Grants will be awarded in various amounts between $500 up to $10,000 per organization, and will be matched dollar-for-dollar with paid investments.
Whether you represent a restaurant or a real estate team, a dental practice or an insurance firm — the Journal Scene is here to support you during this difficult time. Research shows that a consistent marketing and advertising strategy during economic disruptions like COVID-19 allow businesses to not only survive, but thrive.
As your organization plans for the coming months, we invite you to apply for our marketing matching grants to extend your marketing reach as broad as possible.
The Summerville Journal Scene has been an anchor in this community and its recognized source for local news and information.
Like our readers, we are dependable.
I believe this grant will provide local businesses an easy path to communicate with their customers during this reopening stage.
Our readers are local, responsive and dedicated to supporting businesses in the Low Country. Subscribers want to hear directly from their local businesses.
Thank you for continuing to read and support our brands across the state. We look forward to providing you continued news on COVID-19 and our regular content topics in the coming months.