Hoover Automotive Group celebrates 50th Anniversary

Hoover Automotive Group’s 50th anniversary marks five decades of unwavering service to our community – and a renewed commitment to continue its legacy of excellence.
“Since the day we opened our doors, Hoover Automotive Group has remained dedicated to providing an unbeatable car-buying experience,” says Mark Hoover, Chief Executive Officer. “And we’re just getting started.”
The Hoover Sales Team has redefined the typical car-buying experience over the years, focusing on honest deals and friendly service. They strive each day to ensure customers leave the lot with a smile – and a great deal they can feel good about!
With three easy-to-find locations, Hoover Automotive Group has not only made car buying more enjoyable, but more convenient. Between Hoover Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Summerville, Hoover Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Moncks Corner and CarFare, locals are sure to find the vehicle that is perfect for them.
“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles to accommodate every budget and lifestyle,” said Jeremy Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer. “It’s what we have done for the last 50 years – and what keeps our loyal customers coming back!”
Hoover Automotive Group is celebrating this milestone all month long at each of its dealerships. Customers are encouraged to stop by and take advantage of celebratory savings.