Home Telecom Retail Service Center opens in Nexton with virtual ribbon-cutting

It may not be the traditional Grand Opening with food trucks, giveaways, and open house tours, but the times themselves are far from traditional.
Thanks to virtual technology however, Home Telecom officially opened their new Nexton Retail Office Oct. 12, with a virtual ribbon-cutting by Home Telecom leaders, employees and Nexton representatives.
The official grand opening of the 20,000 square foot Home Telecom Technology Center has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but leasing of retail and office space on the first and second floors are underway with Bridge Commercial.
The Home Telecom retail space is now open for business and staffed with Home Telecom customer relationship specialists and technicians ready to support the Summerville service area.
Designed by Charleston architecture and interior design studio, The Middleton Group, the ground floor features a traditional brick façade with large expanses of glass and metal panel.
Located prominently at the junction of Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard, the building portrays a combination of the long-standing tradition established by Home Telecom and the progressive design that highlights the high-tech business environment Nexton seeks to showcase.
"Although holding a virtual ribbon-cutting is not ideal or what we had planned initially," said Home Telecom President and CEO, William Helmly, "we are excited about positioning Home Telecom in a way that provides closer local support for the full slate of telecom, entertainment, and security products and services already being provided by us to the Summerville community."
“The addition of Home Telecom’s new retail service center and Concept office space in Nexton complements our commitment to innovation and our dedication to growing our commercial corridor,” said Brent Gibadlo, Vice President and General Manager of Nexton. “After being in business more than 100 years, Home Telecom continues to revolutionize its industry, and we are excited to welcome them to the community.”
Later this fall, Home Telecom will unveil Concept, their exciting new high-tech collaborative workspace encircling the entire second floor. Concept will offer a truly unique open-air co-working environment; diverse office space and workspace options; and an amenity-rich atmosphere featuring multi-gigabit internet and WiFi, multiple breakrooms, phone rooms, multiple conference rooms, a dining area, and private seating overlooking Nexton’s beautiful landscape.
“We have worked closely with the Middleton Group to create a truly exceptional collaborative workspace environment that is technologically advanced, inspirational, functional, and comfortable for the region’s growing entrepreneurs and business owners,” said Helmly. “We are as excited about Concept as we are about our new service center.”
Home Telecom
Home Telecom is an integrated communications provider headquartered in Moncks Corner, SC providing telephone, high speed Internet, video, and security services to residents and businesses in the Charleston region of South Carolina. They utilize a variety of state-of-the-art technologies, most notably FTTP technology, making them a leader in providing the fastest broadband internet services in the state. Visit HomeSC.com for details about a local company with a history that spans more than 100 years. Media contact: Caoimhe Zett, Caoimhe.zett@hometelco.com.
About Nexton
Nexton is owned by a business entity of North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), and is developed by Newland. NASH and Newland share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning, and development of their projects. Nexton is one of more than 20 assets the NASH Newland partnership owns and manages together across the US. newlandco.com | nashcommunities.com
Media Contact: nexton@louhammond.com
The Middleton Group Architecture Studio
The Middleton Group, an architecture and interior design studio based in Charleston and founded by Laura and Blake Middleton in 2007, is dedicated to creating beautiful, healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient buildings for their clients. They focus on delivering exceptional design and service, treating every project with the same level of quality and attention, and valuing their client's input throughout the design process. They use the latest technology to enhance the design process and expand the client's understanding of the design through 3D visualization, modeling, and renderings. The firm has received multiple local and state-wide design awards for their projects. Please visit www.themiddletongroup.net and follow @themiddletongroup on Instagram for more information.
Bridge Commercial
Bridge Commercial is a regionally focused commercial real estate firm headquartered in Charleston, SC. Bridge’s brokers are best in class and known nationally for their experience and expertise. Bridge’s mission is to best serve our clients with the combination of collaborative teamwork, experienced and dedicated talent, and the leverage of technology and innovation. For additional information regarding leasing and availability, please contact Mike Palmer at mike.palmer@bridge-commercial.com.