Goodwill’s plan to lessen potential virus spread

Thrift stores like Goodwill are visited by those looking for a quick flip on an auction site, the hobbyist wanting to refinish some furniture or those who will depend on the used discounted items, now more than ever, to tame a dwindling cash-flow.
Goodwill is the best known of the thrift shops. Customers browse for clothing, books, toys and household items of all shapes and sizes. The merchandise is donated, at times, in heaps by those cleaning out garages, attics, closets and storage sheds.
There is a lot of handing of the, mostly loose, unpackaged items. After being dropped off at the donation center, merchandise is sorted by staff and pushed out onto the sales floor.
Bargain-hungry shoppers will then, slowly browse the hodgepodge on shelves and racks by picking up, potentially interesting items and setting them back down. From the person donating, to the sorting and the shopping, things are touched—a lot.
With the governor recently allowing retail stores to open with strict caveats, beginning Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all 28 of Palmetto Goodwill’s stores will reopen to the public.
“We take the health and safety of our employees and customers very seriously and care about reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Megan Fink, a spokesperson for Palmetto Goodwill, in an email. “We look forward to reopening and helping rebuild our community, safely. Our retail stores provide a direct funding source for our Career Opportunity Centers, which help individuals find meaningful work and build new professional skills,” the statement said.
Fink said stores will limit the number of shoppers based on the governor’s guidelines for social distancing which is five people per 1000 square feet and stores will use contact free measures at donation sites.
Other measures include: sanitizing items before they are taken to the sales floor, closing dressing rooms, sanitizing shopping carts, barriers at the registers, continuous cleaning of high-touch areas and customers are encouraged to use credit or debit cards rather than cash.
Back on April 20, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that certain retail businesses, like jewelry stores, clothing and shoe stores, flea markets, flower shops and sporting goods stores could reopen.