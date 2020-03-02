FINANCIAL ADVICE: In the end, who's your beneficiary?

In The End…
It never fails: I’m speaking with someone regarding life insurance they are going to purchase. We start talking about who he or she wants to receive the benefit (money) upon their death. Dead silence. (Pun absolutely intended.)
Granted, if the person is married, the primary beneficiary is almost always going to be the person’s spouse, but beyond that, things can get tricky. Mistakes are common, and they can be heartbreaking for the people left behind. Here are a few things to consider when naming beneficiaries for not only life insurance, but also retirement accounts or any other accounts requiring beneficiary designations.
Naming a minor child is probably the most common mistake I see. Insurance companies will not pay proceeds directly to minors, so if a child is named a beneficiary, the funds are held in a minor custodial account until the child reaches the age of majority (18 for inherited money in South Carolina). Any requested use of those funds must go through the chancery courts, which requires hiring an attorney. In a recent conversation with a chancery judge, I was told that any judge would be very hesitant to allow distributions of those funds for anything than absolute needs of the child. My suggestion is to leave funds intended for their minor children to a reliable adult – perhaps a grandparent or the person who will be guardian of the minor child in the event of the parents’ premature death. If, however, there is no reliable adult to whom to leave the children’s money, naming the kids as beneficiaries precisely so that the money will be held in that minor custodial trust might, itself, be a strategy. I spoke with someone recently who did exactly that, and now that she has died, things are playing out exactly as she wished. The children’s money will be protected by the courts until they reach eighteen.
Another mistake I have seen is naming an adult dependent child, such as a child with special needs, as beneficiary. Keep in mind that most people who receive government assistance because of disabilities are limited to the amount of assets they can possess. Leaving that person with a large lump sum of money upon your death can knock him/her out of benefits. A case such as this would be one in which I would suggest a consultation with an estate planning attorney.
While we’re on the subject of children, I suggest that they name their adult children specifically by name, rather than the common “all legal children”. Life insurance companies do a good job of tracking down beneficiaries, but the more complicated it is to find all the beneficiaries, the longer the claim process takes.
Another important consideration when naming adult beneficiaries is whether you want the designation to be “per stirpes” (by branch of the family) or “per capita” (by head). I’ll explain. George has two adult children, Mary and Bob. If Mary dies before George (her father), and he wants her share of his life insurance upon his death to go to her spouse and children, he will choose “per stirpes”. However, if upon his death, he wants what would have been Mary’s share to go to Bob, he would choose “per capita”.
Here’s another incredibly frequent mistake: not keeping beneficiary designations up to date, or assuming your will will determine what happens to life insurance money. A life insurance policy is a legal contract in and of itself; a will won’t trump the contents of the life insurance contract. So if you have a 30-year-old policy from your first marriage, and you assume your will, which leaves everything to your second spouse, will take priority because of it’s being the most recent, then your second spouse is going to be disappointed while your first cashes the life insurance check. Please, please keep your beneficiary designations updated. If you’re not sure, call and ask.
What if you have an old life insurance policy in which the policy owner has named only a primary beneficiary, often the spouse. What happens if both spouses die in an accident? Or if the beneficiary spouse dies and the policy owner forgets to name another beneficiary? One of the many advantages of life insurance is that proceeds are paid directly to beneficiaries, bypassing the policy owner’s estate; however, if there is no living named beneficiary, then the money could possibly land in the decedent’s estate where it could be subject to creditors, probate and myriad issues.
In closing, silence is golden but not when it comes to financial matters, including wills and life insurance. Please let your beneficiaries know your wishes. If you are leaving one child a greater percentage of money than another because you intend for that child to handle the funeral arrangements, for heaven’s sake, tell the children that. If you are leaving your sister as primary beneficiary so that she will ensure your children have money for college, tell her that. The possible situations are endless, but the subject matter is important.