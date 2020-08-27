Curci joins team at Carolina One

April Curci is the newest commercial real estate professional to partner with the rapidly expanding Commercial Real Estate Division of Carolina One Real Estate Services.
A native of Arizona, Curci graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor's degree in business administration, accompanied by three minors in real estate, entrepreneurship and biology.
A third generation commercial real estate professional, April Curci holds active licenses in both Arizona and South Carolina. Immersed in the Lowcountry’s dynamic real estate market since 2013, Curci specializes in the logistics and transportation of products coming through the Panama Canal and their subsequent dispersal throughout the U.S.
After her graduation from the College of Charleston, Curci held a position with a prominent brokerage firm as an interim office coordinator, handling a wide range of duties including IT, real estate data entry, facilities management, deal tracking and transportation management. Curci has completed the Global Supply Chain, Logistics and Transportation/Deep Water Port Studies and Analysis Course and is in the process of becoming a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM).
Working from Carolina One’s North Charleston Administration office at 4024 Salt Pointe Parkway, you are invited to call Aril Curci at (602) 625-3104 or email her at april.curci@carolinaoneplus.com.
Founded in 1964, Carolina One Real Estate is the undisputed leader in the Metro Charleston real estate market. In addition to Residential Real Estate, the 14 office full-service company offers divisions in Mortgage, Property and Casualty Insurance, New Homes Sales, Relocation, Commercial Real Estate, Vacation/Resort Rentals, Title Services, Property Management, and Career Development. Carolina One is also affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Mayfair International Realty providing world-class business resources and both national and global connections. For additional information, visit our website at www.carolinaone.com.