CSU’s College of Nursing announces stellar NCLEX pass rate

The College of Nursing at Charleston Southern University announced an exceptional 95.3 percent NCLEX-RN pass rate for its 2019-2020 nursing graduates per the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
Eighty-five CSU graduates took the NCLEX exam in December and May, the most of any other private university in the state of South Carolina.
“I am incredibly proud of our students and graduates for their ongoing success, and of our faculty for raising the academic bar. Our nursing program is rigorous but for good reason—it is our goal to produce the best nursing professionals whose compassion, skills and critical thinking improve the outcomes of patients, families and the communities they go on to serve,” said Dr. Andreea Meier, dean of the College of Nursing and College of Health Sciences.
CSU nursing grads have maintained an average NCLEX pass rate of 94 percent over the past decade.
The nursing program continues to be recognized as one of the leading baccalaureate nursing programs in the state.
Learn more about undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing at charlestonsouthern.edu/nursing.
Source: CSU