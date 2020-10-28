Coosaw Creek Crab Shack looks for a renewed future

Nestled on the corner of Appian Way and Dorchester Road, Coosaw Creek Crab Shack is the perfect “crab shell orange” to mesmerize and entice even the pickiest seafood connoisseur.
Still, it’s not the building that keeps customers coming back.
The Crab Shack’s friendly and knowledgeable team members, fun-filled Wednesday trivia nights, and delicious seafood dishes have attracted patrons for more than 15 years.
David Dean, co-owner of Coosaw Creek
Crab Shack, recently provided some details about the restaurant and his desires for its future success.
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack opened in January 2004.
“After 20 years as a general manager in three downtown Charleston restaurants, a long-desired opportunity to own a restaurant was offered to me from an old friend, Dan Doyle,” Dean said. “Dan and Ryan Condon owned the Charleston Crab Shacks, and I became their partner at CCCS in 2007.”
Dean said he enjoys running the business for two specific reasons: “Working with team members that you are proud to call ‘family’ and the verbal compliments and written reviews from happy guests,” Dean said.
He said his business is unique in the area.
“One of my goals when I first started at Coosaw was to make the Crab Shack the happiest restaurant in town,” Dean said. “We have so many team members with long tenures, and this is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
Dean said staff motivation filters down to members of the CCCS team.
“We say, ‘A smile sets your attitude and is contagious to all, including our guests,’” Dean said. “In other words, we have fun at work.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean said Coosaw Creek Crab Shack has put precautions into place to ensure customers are protected.
“We are taking many precautionary measures to ensure that our customers are safe,” Dean said. “We ask team members to call in and stay at home if they are feeling even a little sick. All team members who come to work are checked with a thermal thermometer when they arrive, and they are required to wear masks.”
Additionally, Dean said all guests are required to wear masks, inside and on the patio. He said signage is posted to this effect.
“Of course, guests may remove their masks when food and drink arrive, but we do ask that they put their masks back on if they need to visit the restroom or another part of the restaurant,” Dean said. “All inside tables are 6 feet apart, and outside tables are 8 feet apart.
“There are several sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant,” Dean said. “We use disposable menus, and we no longer keep condiments on the tables. When condiments are requested, they are brought out in individual packets, and the homemade sauces are pre-portioned into 2-ounce cups with lids that are kept in the refrigerator and distributed upon request.
Dean said customers will see that silverware is brought to the table after guests are seated.
“And after each party leaves, the silverware is immediately placed in sanitizing liquid,” Dean said. “The tables and the seats are also immediately sanitized, and door handles and countertops are sanitized hourly. The safety and comfort of our guests is a top priority.”
In the background, the restaurant continues to work toward future goals.
“After 43 years in the hospitality field, I will be retiring at the end of this year,” Dean said. “My current GM, Ashley, will be taking the helm as the new operating partner. She has been at CCCS since day one in 2004.”
Dean said the restaurant’s main goal for the next year (post-COVID) is to re-establish relationships with nearby communities and with all hotels, motels, and inns dealing with 2020’s upheaval.
“We hope to see more people dining out and more tourists coming to Charleston,” Dean said. “Most importantly, we want our guests to know that we care about their food and service and about giving them great laughs and great times.”
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack is located at 8486 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, 29420. Contact them at 843-552-7171.