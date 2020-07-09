Chamber endorses Boutique Hotel concept

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber Board of Directors has endorsed the concept of a boutique hotel in downtown Summerville.
The chamber’s decision came after evaluating information obtained through public listening sessions and a community survey. In a news release, the chamber said it believes a hotel will be a vital economic driver for downtown Summerville businesses and will be supported by the citizens of the community.
“As the voice of business in Summerville, the Chamber works to promote economic development while maintaining small town charm,” said Rita Berry, President/CEO of the Summerville Chamber. “The Chamber hosted these public listening sessions to ensure that the conversations around the project are inclusive, open and transparent.”
The Chamber Board of Directors presented their findings and announced their position at the Summerville Town Council meeting on Thursday evening. It is important to note that the Chamber is not a decision-maker on this project and is not privy to specifics on location, developers, or architectural elements. However, these specifics were discussed during the public listening sessions and community responses were reflected in the report. The Chamber hopes that the Town will take the information provided into consideration as they continue their planning for the hotel.
“We as a Chamber are committed to keeping this conversation open,” said Carrie Bovender, 2020 Chamber Board Chairman and local business owner. “During our Chamber Intercity Visits, we have toured many vibrant southeastern towns and cities that have seen the positive economic impact that a boutique hotel project has brought to their downtown. These best practices were included in the information we presented to Town Council.”
The Chamber has published the information that was presented to Town Council in the Boutique Hotel Project Community Feedback Report found at www.greatersummerville.org.