Bottles Beverage Superstore opens in Summerville

At Bottles Beverage Superstore in Summerville the focus is about more than meeting the bottom line and making the next sale. Owners and staff at one of Flowertown’s newest beer, wine and liquor shops views patrons as family and friends—likely because they are.
Started by a group of five Charlestonians, the Lowcountry entrepreneurs knows their customer base—neighbors, community members and fellow Lowcountry residents looking for the perfect purchase to pair with a tailgate party, celebratory meal, or even that post-workweek wine down with a loved one.
“We care about the individuals that visit us,” said General Manager Abe Versprille. “Being a local company many of the customers that patron us are friends and family or have been coming to the store for years.”
The 15,000-square-foot, alcoholic beverage operation opened its first storefront in Mt. Pleasant in 2011, followed by a second location in the state’s capitol city—and most recently, in Summerville. The newest site is easily-accessible off Interstate 26, situated along East Main Street. But a wine, beer and spirits shop is no stranger to the site. Bottles Beverage took over the facility’s former business, Bill’s Liquor & Fine Wine, which operated in that spot for a decade.
Last month, Bottles Beverage officially celebrated a milestone moment—the one-year mark since taking over the Bill’s in September 2019. Upon purchasing the facility, Bottles Beverage owners got to work renovating the store’s beer and wine side before moving on to rebranding over the summer.
While Versprille is new to the retail side of the beverage business, he is seasoned in all other aspects of the industry and enjoys every opportunity to engage with people, try new products and grow his skill set.
“I have been part of the beverage community for almost 20 years,” he said. “The industry, as a whole, is a fun, ever-changing environment that provides new and exciting products to learn and help develop. Who doesn’t love learning and talking about wine, beer and spirits?”
Despite setbacks the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the economy nationwide, customers have seemingly remained faithful to Bottles Beverage—and in turn, staff has stayed dedicated to the community.
“We are a major retailer to our local restaurants and with that we share the pain that they have felt through this, with the decline of people eating out and earlier the full shutdown of dine in,” Versprille said. “On the retail front to walk-in business, we have done our best to be here for the customers who are dealing with the same struggles. We are here to serve this community through the good times and bad. …It is the customers that make it all happen, and we are happy to be here for the ride.”
Versprille also credits Bill’s with establishing part of the new store’s initial customer base; and many of those same customers have welcomed the change in companies, continuing to flock to the location to indulge in their favorite food and beverage needs. Customers may also sign up for the loyalty rewards program, “Bottles Club,” to receive exclusive offers on products—birthday rewards another incentive.
“Bill’s established a large following for the retail liquor business, and we have followed in that tradition that they built,” Versprille said. “Every day more people have discovered our large beer and wine selection…and have continued to grow those sides of our business.”
While the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the store’s popular tastings until further notice, owners look forward to being able to offer them again, characterizing the events as a “great way (for customers) to try and experience new products.” Sampling helps shoppers discover new favorites not just for personal consumption but also for sharing as gifts.
Upon that first step through the front door, customers are sure to be greeted by shelves of eye-catching products. Bottles Beverage prides itself on being a large supporter of local companies, working with Charleston-area breweries to offer their own one-of-a-kind beers, wine labels and other items not available in other similar retails stores—along with a number of other domestic, imported and craft beers. Find finger-food staples—like pretzels, popcorn, peanuts and other snacks—and even kegs and rotating taps with 32-ounce Crowlers as souvenirs.
“We support local companies as we hope that the community will support us,” Versprille said. “Charleston has 30 local breweries and we proudly support all that have distribution. If it is a local distillery, brewery or one of the wineries we are sure to carry their product.”
And customers never have to go a day without their favorite sippers. Open daily—see shopbottles.com for exact store hours—Bottles Beverage can accommodate anyone, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Choose to shop inside the store or pick up a purchase curbside, after placing an order via phone (843-875-6666) or email (ordersummerville@shopbottles.com).
With three locations now across the state, the company’s success begs the obvious question: Do owners envision opening more Bottles Beverage stores in the future?
“We are focused on the launch of this store for the moment, but our eyes are also always looking ahead,” Versprille said. “We are a proud, locally-owned business that is passionate about what we do. Through this model we have been able to find growth in the industry and hope that it continues to lead us to more locations in the future.”