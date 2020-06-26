Agency announces 2020 scholarship winners

The Dorchester Soil and Water Conservation District Awarded three people with its 2020 scholarship winners, and congratulated them on their "hard work and determination to obtain such excellent scholastic achievements," according to a press release sent to the Journal Scene.
The Dorchester SWCD provides a scholarship each year ranging from $500-$1,000 to deserving high school and college students who plan to major in agricultural or environmental related fields.
Applications for the scholarship were sent to all Dorchester County high schools in the early fall of 2019.
Three Dorchester County students have been chosen as a recipients of the Dorchester SWCD 2020 Scholarship: Dawson Lucas of Reevesville, Sam Rasner of Summerville and Christopher Mullican of Reevesville.
Each winner received a $1000 scholarship to help aid them in their educational endeavors.
"The Dorchester SWCD is confident that these outstanding students will help spread awareness of the importance of conservation and our natural resources and (we) wish them much success," officials stated.