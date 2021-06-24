Black skimmers nesting again on SC's barrier islands

Black skimmers are again nesting on the barrier islands.
The seabird gets its name from its unusual foraging behavior and coloration. Skimmers' long wings are black above, and they use their bicolored orange and black bill to skim the surface of the water for fish and shrimp, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Skimmers can be seen resting on the beach with their head and bill on the sand to stay cool. They nest on islands, shell rakes and remote beaches that have little vegetation. They lay their eggs directly on the sand during the hot summer months from May to July.
The Natural Resources Department's coastal bird staff surveys the entire South Carolina coast by small plane to locate and count nesting colonies of seabirds such as black skimmers.
One of the few remaining habitats for the birds is the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
Scraping out shallow depressions to lay four eggs, they typically nest once during the season, according to the refuge. The birds will abandon nesting efforts if disturbance occurs and, only then may attempt to nest again.
As population numbers decline, the black skimmer is a priority species of conservation concern in South Carolina.