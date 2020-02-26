Berkeley County Extends Deadline to Apply for ManuFirstSC Training in Cainhoy

Berkeley County has extended the deadline to apply for ManuFirstSC training for manufacturing positions in the Cainhoy community. The County will also host an additional information session on the training at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
The meeting will take place at Johnson Temple Church – The Living and is open to Berkeley County residents looking for manufacturing jobs.
When: Thursday, February 27, 6 p.m.
Where: Johnson Temple Church – The Living, located at 109 Woodling Lane, Huger, SC 29450
Why: Help connect Berkeley County residents with the necessary training for manufacturing positions
Attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up for the upcoming ManuFirstSCTM course, formerly known as Lean Manufacturing, that will begin on Saturday, March 14, 2020 on the Cainhoy Elementary School Campus. This 3-week course, which will conclude on April 2, 2020, will provide the necessary training to qualify candidates for positions at industries around Berkeley County and throughout the state of South Carolina. Graduates of the program will have an opportunity to connect with local employers and community partners.
The course is free for candidates who are Berkeley County residents who meet the following requirements:
• at least 18 years old
• able to legally work in the United States
• provide documentation of Berkeley County residency
• have a high school diploma or GED
• provide proof of a Bronze WIN/WorkKeys score
• pass a SC SLED background check (paid for by the scholarship)
• pass a basic panel drug screen (paid for by the scholarship)
The new deadline to apply for the training is Friday, February 28, 2020. For more details, visit berkeleymeansbusiness.com or contact Kristen Lanier, Berkeley County Workforce Development Manager, at 843-719-4301 or Kristen.Lanier@BerkeleyCountySC.gov.
About ManuFirstSCTM - Berkeley County worked in partnership with Trident Technical College, South Carolina Department of Commerce, Volvo Cars, and Ready SC to pilot the program in June of 2017. More than 150 people graduated from the Lean Manufacturing course, which put them on the path to employment opportunities at Volvo Cars in Ridgeville. Since then, neighboring counties have emulated the training program to provide opportunities for residents around the state with more than 900 graduates in the Tri-County area, including 350 Berkeley County residents. SC Department of Commerce has rebranded the program to ManuFirstSCTM and has begun to roll it out across the state’s technical college system by industry demand.