Barrington joins State Farm at new N. Charleston Office

State Farm agent Tony Pope is pleased to announce that Allyson Barrington has joined his team at their new North Charleston location,which is scheduled to open in May at 8316 Rivers Avenue.
As a Team Leader for the new office, Barrington will be responsible for assisting new prospects and current customers with their insurance needs. She has more than 10 years of insurancesales experience through another insurance carrier. Barrington intends to cultivate relationshipswith her customers as well as with the community. It’s important to her to make her customers feel like family.
Barrrington graduated from Charleston Southern University in 2016 with a degree in Business Administration and an emphasis in Management. When she isn’t at work,Barrington loves spending time with her 4-year-old twin daughters and her husband who is a local deputy sheriff for Dorchester County.