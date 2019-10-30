To the Editor:
Town Council Member Christine Czarnik has a record of supporting transparency, fiscal prudence and livability while representing District 2 on the Summerville Town Council. Candidate Glenn Zingarino is committed to do likewise when he represents District 4.
Their opponents, defeated councilman Jenkins and incumbent councilman McIntosh, not so committed.
They both supported the still litigating boutique hotel/condominium complex with $10 million of our cash $3 million of bond interest and $1 million of our property.
This private-public boondoggle development would also have jammed-up downtown traffic.
Jenkins and Mc’Intosh were, to put it charitably, oblivious to South Carolina laws requiring competitive, sealed bidding for large construction and consulting contracts, which until very recently, seemed to go to the same vendors over and over again.
Councilwoman Christine Czarnik and Glenn Zingarino are opposed to clogging-up traffic in the Historic District by tearing down beautiful homes to build condominiums.
However, McIntosh, a real estate lawyer, is an ardent advocate for doing so. Ching-a Ling.
It will be a long, hard slog over the next 10 to 20 years, if the state, county and town ever decide to address their neglect of road-building and other infrastructure while they encouraged massive commercial and residential development over the last 20 years in the Greater Summerville Area and other parts of South Carolina.
And Jenkins and McIntosh never even let out a peep on behalf of us when they had ready-made soap-boxes as members of the Summervile Town Council. In fact, they supported cutting the measly road building and other impact fees allowed by South Carolina State Law.
Well, Ms. Christine Czarnick and Mr. Zingarino are committed to collecting 100 percent of road-building and other impact fees.
Moreover, they will use their soap-boxes on the Summerville Town Council to advocate for more transparency, fiscal prudence and livability.
John Nicholas Hayes
Summerville