60th Anniversary Bill and Rachel Dykema

Bill and Rachel Dykema of Summerville SC are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Married on July 16, 1960 in Muskegon, Michigan, they are proud parents to sons Kirk (Libby) of St Louis, MO.; Craig (Karen) of Summerville; Jeff (Beth) of Summerville; Steve (Jessica) of Newport News, VA and Mike (Sarah) of Newport News, VA. They have 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Because of the Covid Virus, plans for a celebration have been postponed until 2021. We are grateful for all God has blessed us with in our marriage.
Anniversary