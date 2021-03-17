A&E Q&A: Public Works Art Center

The Public Works Art Center on Richardson Avenue in Summerville has had some interesting art exhibits each month, many of which have had local community involvement. One of the current shows is “Deep Blue: An Indigo Exhibition,” opened on Sat., Mar. 6 and runs until Fri., Apr. 16. I interviewed the center’s director, Jana Riley.
Regan: How did this show come about? Can you outline what the exhibition is showcasing?
Riley: We change exhibitions in our three galleries every six weeks, and a committee plans the shows for up to a year or two in advance. This show was suggested by Marion Scott Readett, one of our treasured volunteers on the committee, and a phenomenal person and indigo artist. Charleston artist (and wisest person I’ve ever met) Arianne King Comer is on the Board for the International Center for Indigo Culture and helped us make connections with indigo artists. Indigo is a plant with a long and complicated history both here and across the world. The plant can be processed into a dye, and the artists in this show all use it in their work. This show really displays how varied an application of the same medium can be among multiple artists.
R: Tell me more about the artists.
R: The artists include Kibibi Ajanku, Kristy Bishop, Arianne King Comer, Kelly Fort, Dale Fort, Ifé Franklin, Caroline Harper, Heather Powers, Marion Scott Readett, Pam Shanley, and Mary Young. Many are from all over SC, and others are from Baltimore, Chicago, and Boston. They are all immensely talented and explore their connection to this historically significant plant through their work. We truly feel honored to have each of them represented.
R: What special activities are planned around this show?
R: We’ve got two field trips for all ages out to Pluff Mud Farm on Wadmalaw Island where one can learn about how indigo is grown and processed, take part in an activity, and see cute animals. We’ve got a documentary film screening of “Blue Alchemy, Stories of Indigo” by Mary Lance, with a discussion after with folks from the International Center for Indigo Culture.
An outdoor community dye day is also scheduled where kids and adults can bring a light-colored item and try their hand at dyeing. We’ve got more of an intensive, focused class as well for those who want to dig deeper — our shibori dyeing class. All info can be found on our website.
R: What is your other current exhibit?
R: In the West Gallery, we have our Studio Artist Show. We have 12 artist studios that artists rent annually, and this is their opportunity to showcase what they’ve been working on. The theme of this show is “Connections,” and they have all explored that in their own way. We are also wrapping up “Love Letters: The Exhibition” in our South Gallery, which is our written word show with Dorchester County Library.
R: Is it now a year since your arts center opened. How is it going? What are your other offerings?
R: We opened three weeks before the pandemic hit Summerville in February of 2020 and have been surviving this difficult year with the help of donors and volunteers who have believed in our mission. I am being fully honest when I say we couldn’t have done it without the community support we received. I think we have really exceeded expectations.
We’ve had dozens of exhibitions, showcased the works of hundreds of artists, opened our gift shop, held so many classes for all ages, opened our pottery studio and hosted classes there, held a wide array of events, partnered with other local nonprofits, and so much more. We just opened up our summer camp offerings and have plenty of classes for adults and children being scheduled, and we are always working on exciting upcoming exhibitions and events.
R: What are your hopes for the center’s future?
R: In the near-term, we are working on a fabulous overhaul for our front exterior — think nice landscaping and stone plazas with seating areas for playing music, creating art, and picnicking — and we are looking for donors who will help us make this downtown Summerville corner a beautiful public space. Long-term, I want the Public Works Art Center to be a cornerstone here, a place that Summervillians recognize as an amenity and visit often to see the ever-changing exhibitions and take classes — an art center that people drive from all over the Lowcountry to experience, and a destination that tourists are either delighted to stumble upon or plan trips to go see. It is also my hope that everyone here recognizes that this is THEIR community art center and we’ve got something for them to enjoy, no matter their age, gender, race, income level, experience with art, artistic ability, or any other distinction.