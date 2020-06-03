Jobless rate could top 20% when latest report comes out; Trump aims to block Chinese air carriers

May job cuts could lift 3-month total to 30M
WASHINGTON — The epic damage to America’s job market from the viral outbreak will come into sharper focus Friday when the government releases the May employment report.
Eight million more jobs are estimated to have been lost. Unemployment could top 20 percent. And potentially fewer than half of all adults may be working.
Beneath the dismal figures will be signs that job cuts, severe as they are, are slowing as more businesses gradually or partially reopen. Still, the economy is mired in a recession, and any rebound in hiring will likely be painfully slow. Economists foresee unemployment remaining in double-digits through the November elections and into 2021.
Trump moves to block Chinese flights
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says it will block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. later this month, the latest escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries.
China so far hasn’t allowed U.S. airlines United and Delta to resume flights to China, which they wanted to restart this week. Those flights were suspended earlier this year because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China.
The Transportation Department says it will suspend flights by four Chinese airlines to and from the U.S. beginning June 16. The Transportation Department says China is violating an air-travel agreement between the two countries.
Service sector in US contracts again
WASHINGTON — The U.S. services sector shrank for a second month in May as the coronavirus pandemic triggered shutdowns and layoffs around the country.
The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service sector index stood at 45.4 in May, up slightly from an April reading of 41.8. Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in contraction.
The April decline broke a string of more than 10 years of expansion in the services sector.
Pilgrim’s Pride CEO indicted for price fixing
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride is one of four current and former chicken company executives who have been indicted on charges of price-fixing.
The Justice Department says a federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
Among those charged is Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Jayson Penn.
They are the first executives to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry. The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Survey: May layoffs fewer than expected
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. businesses shed 2.76 million jobs in May, as the economic damage from the historically unrivaled coronavirus outbreak stretched into a third month. The payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that businesses have let go of a combined 22.6 million jobs since March. The virus forced employers to shutter offices, factories, gyms and schools, while demand from consumers for gasoline, clothing, airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals quickly vanished.
Theater chain AMC says it may not survive
NEW YORK — Movie theater chain AMC warned Wednesday that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered its theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet.
All of AMC’s theaters are shut down through June, which means the company isn’t generating any revenue. AMC says it has enough cash to reopen its theaters this summer, as it plans to do. But if it’s not allowed to do that, it will need more money, which it may not be able to borrow. After reopening, it may still have problems if entertainment companies delay releasing new films.
Australia in 1st recession in 29 years
CANBERRA, Australia — The coronavirus pandemic pushed Australia's economy into recession for the first time in 29 years in the first quarter of the year, and the situation is expected to get worse.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Wednesday the current June quarter will be the second in a row in which the Australian economy has contracted.
A recession is defined as at least two straight quarters of contraction. Data released on Wednesday showed the economy shrank 0.3 percent in the January-March quarter due to destructive wildfires and the early stages of Australia's coronavirus lockdown.
Weak household consumption was a major factor behind the decline, as millions have lost their jobs.
"The June quarter, the economic impact, will be severe. Far more severe than what we have seen today," Frydenberg told reporters.
The Australian government has promised more than $220 billion in stimulus spending and the central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a record low of 0.5% to help cushion the shock from the pandemic.
Australia's economy has been growing since mid-1991 with an occasional negative quarter including during the global financial crisis in 2008, when Chinese demand for iron ore and coal quickly reversed the decline.