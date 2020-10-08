Jobless data, stimulus hopes fuel stock rally; IBM division to become its s standalone company

Stimulus hopes on Wall St. push stocks up
NEW YORK — Stocks rose for the second day in a row Thursday, reflecting hope on Wall Street that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and encouragement from a report that suggests the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, even though it remains incredibly high.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent, adding to its solid gains from a day earlier, when President Donald Trump apparently backtracked on his decision to halt talks on more aid for the economy. He said in a televised interview Thursday morning that "very productive" talks have begun on stimulus.
Also, government report showed that 840,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's down slightly from 849,000 the prior week, though it's still remarkably high compared with history. It also was slightly worse than economists were expecting, 837,000.
Stocks have been particularly rocky since early September, swerving on worries about everything from too-expensive prices to the still-raging pandemic, but the S&P 500 has been generally climbing the last two weeks and is on pace for its best week since August. Resurgent optimism about the possibility that the Democrats and Republicans will deliver another economic aid package has kept investors in a buying mood the past couple of days.
"The markets hope that both sides have sort of given their opening bids and now they can meet somewhere in the middle and do so fairly quickly," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.
IBM to spin off $19B business unit
ARMONK, N.Y. — IBM says it is breaking off a $19 billion chunk of its business to focus on cloud computing.
The 109-year-old technology company said Thursday it is spinning off its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company, temporarily named NewCo. The separation is expected to take effect by late 2021.
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the split will help IBM focus on its cloud platform and artificial intelligence, while the newly formed company will provide services to manage the infrastructure of businesses and other organizations.
IBM's annual revenue was $77.1 billion last year. Krishna said in April at his first quarterly earnings call as CEO that the company will continue to eliminate software and services that don't align with IBM's top two focus areas for growth: cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
Once a household name for its personal computers, IBM shed its PC business in 2005 and has since become focused on supplying software services to big businesses, governments and other organizations. It has worked to strengthen its cloud computing business but has struggled to compete with top cloud rivals Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
Morgan Stanley buys Eaton Vance
NEW YORK — Morgan Stanley will buy the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion.
Morgan Stanley has actively gone after potential targets this year. The prosed acquisition Thursday comes just days after it closed on one of the biggest deals on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, the $13 billion takeover of E-Trade Financial.
Boston-based Eaton Vance has more than $500 billion in assets under management.
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in a prepared statement Thursday that Eaton Vance will add more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. The deal will give Morgan Stanley's investment management arm approximately $1.2 trillion of assets under management and more than $5 billion of combined revenues.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.
Heathrow bids adieu to BA 747s
LONDON — The last two British Airways 747s at the carrier's Heathrow Airport base in London made their final flight Thursday, a retirement brought forward by the coronavirus pandemic.
To mark the occasion, the jumbojets with their distinctive humps at the top, took to the skies one after the other for their journeys into retirement. No passengers were onboard.
One went to the Kemble airfield in western England, and the other headed to the St. Athan airfield in south Wales. Combined, they had flown 104 million miles in their 47 years, carrying millions of customers for work and play.
BA announced in July that its 747s had flown their final commercial flights as a result of the pandemic, which has severely curtailed international travel and is expected to do so for years to come. Originally, BA, which was the world's biggest operator of the 747-400 model, was planning to retire the fleet in 2024.
JPMorgan offers $30B to fix ‘systemic racism’
CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase says it will extend billions in loans to Black and Latino homebuyers and small business owners in an expanded effort toward fixing what the bank calls “systemic racism” in the country’s economic system.
The banking giant said it is committing $30 billion over the next five years toward programs that include earmarking more money for getting Black and Latino families into homeownership and providing additional financing to build affordable rental housing units.
The New York-based bank, which is expanding into South Carolina, said it expects the $30 billion to help finance 40,000 additional mortgages for Black and Latino households, another 20,000 loans that will refinance mortgages and help construct 100,000 affordable rental units.
Mortgage rates barley change over week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates changed little this week, flattening in recent weeks following a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Home loan rates have remained at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan eased to 2.87 percent from 2.88 percent last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.57 percent a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 2.37 percent from 2.36 percent.
The low borrowing rates have bolstered demand by prospective homebuyers, who on the other hand have been constrained by the scarcity of available homes for sale.
Female to lead WTO for first time
GENEVA — The World Trade Organization announced Thursday that South Korea's trade minister and a Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister have qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time.
A selection committee said that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea qualified for the final round in a race expected to end in the coming weeks. They were picked out of a pool of five candidates.
The Geneva-based WTO's General Council, made up of envoys from the 164-member body, eliminated Amina Mohamed, a former trade minister from Kenya; Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, a Saudi former economy minister, and British former International Trade Secretary and Brexit proponent Liam Fox.
The previous director-general, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil, made a surprise announcement in May that he would leave the job a year early, citing a "personal decision." He left without a successor on Aug. 31. His seven-year tenure was marked by intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who repeatedly accused the WTO of "unfair" treatment of the U.S. and started a trade war with China in defiance of the WTO system.
The WTO's dispute settlement system is perhaps the world's best-known venue for resolving international trade disputes, including those involving rival plane-makers Boeing and Airbus in recent decades.
Citi fined $400M over risk handling
NEW YORK — Citigroup has agreed to pay a $400 million fine imposed by U.S. regulators for failing to shore up the bank's operations.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that the civil penalty is in response to shortcomings in the New York bank's risk management, internal controls and data governance programs.
The move follows a settlement agreement between Citigroup and the Federal Reserve's board of governors that calls for the bank to address "significant ongoing deficiencies" in how it has responded to prior orders for it to fix its bank management protocols, including its anti-money laundering compliance program.
Citigroup said it's committed to addressing the complaints and is working on ways to strengthen its internal controls, infrastructure and governance.