Jobless claims decline in US but rise in SC; Amazon aims to acquire a true-crime podcast producer

Jobless claims fall, still 4 times pre-virus level
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week fell by 19,000 to 787,000, still a historically high level as a resurgent coronavirus maintains its grip on the U.S. economy.
While at the lowest level in four weeks, the figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than last year at this time before the coronavirus struck. Employers continue to cut jobs as rising infections keep many people at home and state and local governments re-impose tighter restrictions on businesses and public activities.
Claims filed by South Carolina residents for the first time jumped by about 1,100 to 4,551 for the week ended Dec. 26.
U.S. jobless claims were running around 225,000 per week before the pandemic struck with force last March when weekly jobless claims surged to 6.9 million and sent U.S. economy into a deep recession.
The total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19. That's still far greater than the 1.7 million a year ago when the unemployment rate was hovering around a half-century low of 3.9 percent.
Unemployment claims peaked in May at 25.9 million.
The four-week average for claims, which smooths out weekly variations, rose last week to 836,750, an increase of 17,750 from the previous week.
Economists believe that the holidays, in addition to broad confusion over the status of a COVID-19 relief package, suppressed applications for benefits last week, so the numbers may be worse than they appear.
Amazon expands into the podcast business
NEW YORK — Amazon is jumping into the podcast business.
The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as "Dr. Death" and "Dirty John," which was later turned into a TV series.
An explosion of new podcasts has led to a number of acquisitions as competing platforms try to grow their audiences and their ad revenue. The music streaming platform Spotify bought two podcast companies in 2019 and it's added high-profile hosts to its roster, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Wondery podcasts will be part of Amazon's music streaming service, but it will still be available on other platforms as well.
"This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve," Amazon said in a blog post Wednesday.
Terms of the acquisition were not released.
Benchmark mortgage rate tick up slightly
MCLEAN, Va. — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week but remain near record lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.67 percent from a record-low 2.66 percent last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. A year ago, it was 3.72 percent.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.17 percent from 2.19 percent. A year ago it averaged 3.16 percent.
The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.71 percent, down from last week's 2.79 percent. It averaged 3.16 percent one year ago.
Record low lending rates have helped push buyers into the housing market, but a lack of available homes has left many house hunters empty handed. The lack of supply had been pushing prices up even before the pandemic struck in March.
Hedge fund bids on rest of Tribune stock
NEW YORK — Hedge fund Alden, Tribune's largest shareholder, has offered to buy the rest of the newspaper publisher at a price that values it at $520.6 million.
Alden sent a letter to Tribune on Dec. 14, according to a regulatory filing Thursday, offering $14.25 per share for the stock of Tribune it doesn't already own. Alden owns 31.6 percent of the media company. The hedge fund said it had not received "any feedback" to its letter, which it described as a "preliminary inquiry."
Tribune did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Alden bought its stake in Tribune in November 2019 and has three seats on its seven-member board. Tribune publishes nine major daily papers, including the New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun. Alden controls a major U.S. publisher whose papers include the Denver Post, Orange County Register and Boston Herald. It has a reputation for layoffs and intense cost-cutting even beyond the newspaper industry's overall turn in that direction.
Daimler fines for slow recalls rising
WASHINGTON — Failing to recall vehicles quickly enough could cost Daimler Trucks up to $30 million in fines and other costs.
In penalties announced Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Daimler also failed to comply with other reporting requirements. They include an upfront fine of $10 million, another $5 million the automaker must spend on safety enhancements, and a deferred $15 million penalty, which may or may not have to be paid.
The order stems from several recalls between 2017 and 2018. Daimler said there have been no known accidents or injuries related to what it called "voluntary recalls."
The consent order, which lasts from two to three years, requires Daimler to improve its ability to detect and investigate potential safety defects in its vehicles. The company must also improve its collection of safety information from its businesses and report the information accurately to regulators at NHTSA. It also requires Daimler to develop written procedures and training for employees who work on recalls and reporting requirements.
"We appreciate the opportunity to summarily resolve this matter and continue building safe, efficient and reliable commercial vehicles," Daimler Trucks said in a prepared statement Thursday.
Xi hails China's growth despite virus
BEIJING — China has made major progress in developing its economy and eradicating rural poverty over the past year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a New Year address Thursday.
China was the first major economy to register positive economic growth in 2020, with its gross domestic product expected to exceed the equivalent almost $14 trillion for the year, Xi said on nationwide television.
The International Monetary Fund forecast in October that China, the world's second-largest economy, would grow 1.9 percent in 2020, a sharp slowdown from its 6.1 percent gain in 2019, and then expand 8.2 percent in 2021.
That compares with an IMF forecast for a global economic contraction of 4.4 percent for 2020, the worst plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
China has largely ended domestic transmission of the coronavirus, but Xi's speech came as the government is ordering additional measures to prevent a resurgence over coming months. Xi called for increased international cooperation in fighting the virus, which is believed to have emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.