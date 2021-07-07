Job openings were abundant in May; ship that blocked the Suez Canal is released

Job openings rise to record high
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers.
The number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That is the highest since records began in December 2000. The previously-reported figure for April of 9.3 million was revised lower.
The number of people quitting their jobs slipped in May from a record high in April, but remains elevated. And the percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low in May, the report said.
The figures point to a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs. And many workers are leaving jobs for better-paying positions at other companies. It's unusual for such dynamics to have kicked in with the unemployment rate still elevated at 5.9% in June, as the government reported last week.
Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, noted that job openings appear to have leveled off, with total postings jumping more than 10 percent in March and April, but barely rising in May.
"There are jobs ... and there is an urgent need to fill them," she said.
Open jobs rose in restaurants and hotels, education, and health care. They fell in construction, finance, and transportation and warehousing.
Suez Canal releases ship after deal
ISMAILIA, Egypt — Suez Canal authorities on July 7 announced the release of a hulking shipping vessel that blocked the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.
The Ever Given was seen leaving the Suez Canal after its Japanese owner reached a settlement with the canal authorities over a compensation amount after more than three months of negotiations and a court standoff.
The Suez Canal Authority did not reveal details on the terms. At first, it had demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million. In addition to the money, local reports said the canal would also receive a tugboat.
The money, according to canal authorities, would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given had blocked the canal after running aground March 23.
Amtrak looks to replace aging trains
DETROIT — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some nearly a half-century old, though much of the funding must still be approved by Congress.
Amtrak said July 7 that under the contract with German manufacturer Siemens AG, some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available. The new trains will replace Amfleet, Metroliner and state-owned equipment starting in 2024.
The new engines and passenger cars will be built at a U.S. factory in Sacramento, California.
The trains will go to lines in New York, New England, California, the Northwest, Virginia and elsewhere. The railroad has an option to buy 130 additional trains from Siemens.
Siemens says the first delivery will be in 2024 to the Cascades line in the northwest, with the rest continuing through 2030. Manufacturing will start in 2023. The trains will have an engine and roughly six to eight cars.
China's WeChat shuts LGBT accounts
BANGKOK, Thailand — China's most popular social media service has deleted accounts on LGBT topics run by university students and nongovernment groups, prompting concern the ruling Communist Party is tightening control over gay and lesbian content.
WeChat sent account holders a notice they violated rules but gave no details, according to the founder of an LGBT group, who asked not to be identified further out of fear of possible official retaliation. She said dozens of accounts were shut down, all at about 10 p.m. on July 6.
It wasn't clear whether the step was ordered by Chinese authorities, but it comes as the ruling party tightens political controls and tries to silence groups that might criticize its rule.
WeChat operator Tencent Holding confirmed it received an email seeking comment but didn't immediately respond.
The Communist Party decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual and other sexual minorities still face discrimination.
China regulators fines internet giants
BEIJING — Companies including internet giants Alibaba and Tencent were fined July 7 by anti-monopoly regulators in a new move to tighten control over their fast-developing industries.
In 22 cases, companies were fined $75,000 each for actions including acquiring stakes in other companies that might improperly increase their market power, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced. It said violators include six companies owned by Alibaba Group, five by Tencent Holding and two by retailer Suning.com Ltd.
China's leaders worry about the dominance of its biggest internet companies, which are expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas. The ruling Communist Party says anti-monopoly enforcement, especially in tech, is a priority this year.
In the biggest penalty to date, Alibaba was fined the U.S. equivalent of $2.8 billion in April on charges of suppressing competition. Other companies have been fined or reprimanded for violating competition, data protection, censorship and other rules.
On Sunday, ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., which made its U.S. stock market debut last week, was ordered by to overhaul its collection and handling of customer information.
Ex-UAW leader gets prison term
DETROIT — The former leader of a major region of United Auto Workers was sentenced to prison this week for his part in a union racketeering scandal.
Vance Pearson, who was based in the St. Louis area as director of UAW's Region 5, was sentenced to 12 months. Pearson, 60, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to a single charge of conspiring to embezzle union money and use a tool of interstate commerce to aid racketeering.
In his plea deal, prosecutors noted Pearson's his involvement in the embezzlement was limited to an amount between $250,000 and $500,000. Prosecutors accused Pearson of helping embezzle more than $1.5 million and spending the money on personal luxuries for labor leaders, including golf, cigars, private villas and liquor.
About 10 UAW officials, including two presidents, have been sentenced to prison for corruption.
American saw surge in holiday travel
DALLAS — American Airlines says it carried nearly three times as many passengers over the July 4 weekend than it did over the holiday last year, the latest sign that travel — at least within the United States — is continuing to rebound from pandemic lows of 2020.
American said July 7 that it carried nearly 2.7 million passengers on more than 26,000 American and American Eagle flights between last Thursday and Monday.
The airline did not provide comparisons with 2019, but the Transportation Security Administration screened 10.1 million travelers in the same five-day period, down 17 percent from the comparable period in 2019. Those figures have been improving every month.
Most U.S. travelers are taking domestic flights; international travel remains more deeply depressed. A global airline trade group is urging governments to relax travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Nissan CEO: Ghosn too powerful
TOKYO — Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told a Japanese court on July 7 that former chairman Carlos Ghosn had held too much power, failed to listen to others and stayed on for too long.
Uchida said those were factors that led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn. He was testifying as a witness for Nissan, which is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn's compensation. It does not contest the charges.
Greg Kelly, an American former executive vice president at Nissan, also is on trial on charges of failing to fully report Ghosn's compensation. Both he and Ghosn have adamantly insisted they are innocent.
Ghosn was arrested in 2018 but fled to Lebanon.
Ghosn has accused other top Nissan executives of plotting to force him out due to fears he might push for France's Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, to gain more control over the Japanese automaker.
It's unclear when the judges will hand down their verdict in the trial. Kelly could face 15 years in prison.