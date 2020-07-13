JetBlue to extend blocked seat policy while Southwest mulls layoffs; US chipmakers announce $20B merger

Major airlines provide virus updates
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways will continue to block middle seats through Sept. 8, long enough to cover Labor Day weekend and extending a policy that was due to end July 31.
JetBlue, Delta and Southwest say they are blocking some seats, while United and American do not. A statistics professor at MIT estimated that leaving middle seats empty on planes reduces passengers’ chance of coronavirus infection by about half, to one in 4,300, in a paper that has not been peer-reviewed.
Southwest claims to have never furloughed employees but its CEO says that streak is in jeopardy unless air travel triples. The virus pandemic caused U.S. air travel to plunge 95 percent by mid-April. Even with a slow recovery since, the number of people passing through airport checkpoints on Sunday was down 72 percent from a year ago.
“Although furloughs and layoffs remain our very last resort, we can’t rule them out as a possibility obviously in this very bad environment,” chief executive Gary Kelly said in a memo to employees Monday.
Like other carriers, Southwest is encouraging employees to take buyouts and early retirement to reduce furloughs in October, when $25 billion in federal payroll aid runs out. Southwest employees have until Wednesday to apply for early-out severance benefits. Kelly said the Dallas-based airline is still overstaffed.
2 chipmakers plan big merger
NEW YORK — Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector.
The $20 billion acquisition would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.
The deal is expected to close next summer, but requires the approval of shareholders from both companies and regulators.
Maxim was hit hard by the economic slowdown brought on the pandemic and its shares had slid 30 percent between February and March. Those shares have been rising since then, however.
Analog Devices provides technology used in many industries, from health care to transportation. Maxim makes chips for manufacturers, energy companies and health care firms.
Google to invest $10B in India
NEW DELHI — U.S. tech giant Google is investing in a $10 billion fund to help accelerate India's transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of the Alphabet Inc.-owned search and advertsiing giant, said Monday that the project will focus on building products that are relevant to India's needs and empowering businesses for their "digital transformation."
"Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation, but leads it," Pichai said in a digital keynote at a Google for India event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made digitization a major priority for India. He envisions a "Digital India," where high-speed Internet access will empower entrepreneurs to build software and other technology products to help raise the standard of living in a country where many households are still impoverished.
Tech CEO out over racist outburst
SAN FRANCISCO — The chief executive of a California technology company resigned after the release of a video showing him using vulgar and racist language toward an Asian family at a restaurant.
Solid8 CEO Michael Lofthouse resigned from the San Francisco Bay Area tech startup Saturday, KPIX-TV reports.
Lofthouse issued a statement announcing his departure from Solid8, but he did not say if he was leaving voluntarily or at the request of the company.
"My comments towards the families involved were racist, hurtful and deeply inappropriate," Lofthouse said.
Jordan Chan said her family was celebrating her aunt's birthday at restaurant in Carmel Valley July 4. Chan said a man insulted and harassed her family with racist language before a waitress told him to leave. The video Chan posted to social media shows Lofthouse cursing and gesturing with his middle finger at the family.
Hong Kong Disney closes again
HONG KONG — For the second time this year, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing temporarily following the city's decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney officials said Monday.
Disney posted on the resort's website that the park was closing Wednesday until further notice. The resort's hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of service, Disney officials said.
The resort is closing "as required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong," Disney said on the website.
Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions Monday and she urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.
The Hong Kong park and Shanghai Disneyland closed in January because of the virus.