JC Penney plans to close more than 240 stores

NEW YORK — J.C. Penney will permanently close nearly 30 percent of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring tied to its bankruptcy filing late last week.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer told investors Monday that it plans to close about 192 stores by February and then 50 additional stores in 2022.
That would leave the company with slightly more than 600 stores.
Penney disclosed the retrenchment plan in an investor presentation filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
It did not disclose which locations will be shuttered.
The surviving 604 department stores are currently the most profitbale and productive in the chain, accounting for about 82 percent of total sales in fiscal 2019, Penney said in the presentation.
"Although the network will be streamlined, we will still maintain nationwide coverage, allowing us to continue inspiring J.C. Penney shoppers across the country," it said.
The retailer has 13 stores in South Carolina, including one at Northwoods Mall. Penney closed its Greenwood location last year. Its former Citadel Mall store, which went dark in 2017, has been converted into a Medical University of South Carolina health care outpost.
Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization Friday, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores temporarily.
The health crisis has begun to fell some of the weakest companies as retail sales plunge. J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Goody's parent Stage Stores Inc. sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney.
Penney said that it has $500 million in cash on hand and has received commitments of $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring. It said that it will be looking at different options, including the sale of the company. The restructuring should reduce several billion dollars of its debt and provide more flexibility to navigate the financial fallout from the pandemic, Penney said.
Like many department stores, Penney is struggling to remain relevant in an era when Americans are buying more online or from discounters. Sears has now been reduced to a couple hundred stores after being bought by hedge fund billionaire and its former chairman Eddie Lampert in bankruptcy in early 2019. Barneys New York closed its doors earlier this year and Bon-Ton Stores went out of business in 2018.
The pandemic has just put department stores further in peril as they see their sales evaporate with the extended pandemic-triggered closures. Even as retailers like Penney start to reopen in states like Texas and Florida that have relaxed their lock downs, they’re also facing Herculean challenges in making shoppers feel comfortable to be in public spaces.
In fact, Green Street Advisors, a real estate research firm, predicted in a report last month that more than 50 percent of all mall-based department stores will close by the end of 2021. It expects that Penney will eventually liquidate its business, noting that becoming a smaller company won't solve its main problems.
Like Sears, J.C. Penney’s troubles were years in the making, marking a slow decline from its glory days during the 1960s through 1980s when it became a key shopping destination at malls for families.
CEO Jill Soltau has acted swiftly since joining the company in October 2018. She jettisoned from stores major appliances that were weighing down operating profits. That reversed the strategy of her predecessor, Marvin Ellison, who brought appliances to the showroom floor after a 30-year absence in an attempt to capitalize on the troubles of ailing Sears.
Soltau turned the company’s focus back to women’s clothing and goods for the home such as towels and bed sheets, which carry higher profit margins. Furniture is still available, but only online.
Still, sales and profits have remained weak. For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, sales at stores opened at least a year dropped 4.7 percent adjusted for the exit of appliances. Profits were down 64 percent.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country," Soltau sauid in a statement issued with the announcement that the wounded 118-year-old retailer had filed for bankruptcy. “As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company. “