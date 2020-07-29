JC Penney expects to be sold by the fall; GM's plant closings trigger loss

Lawyer: Penney is going forward with sale
NEW YORK — An attorney for J.C. Penney Co. told a bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the retailer is going forward with a sale of its business and expects the deal to be completed by the fall.
The potential sale comes as Penney is looking at three bidders, which are looking at buying the company as a going concern. The bidders weren't identified.
"We are moving forward with a sales process," attorney Joshua Sussberg said in court. "We are hopeful."
The 118-year-old company filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-May, marking the biggest retailer to buckle under the financial fallout from the coronavirus. Penney said in mid-July that it plans to cut 1,000 of its roughly 85,000 jobs as it tries to fight its way out of bankruptcy protection.
Idled car plants send GM to loss
DETROIT — Even though General Motors was able to reopen its U.S. factories for the last half of the second quarter, the company still lost $806 million from April through June.
The Detroit automaker closed its plants on March 18 and they remained closed for two months due to the coronavirus. Production didn't resume fast enough to stem the losses.
Like other automakers, GM counts revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories, so it had little money coming in for about seven weeks in April and May.
The company reported a loss of 50 cents per share excluding one-time items. That was better than Wall Street expected, with analysts polled by FactSet predicting a $1.77 per-share loss. Revenue was cut in half to $16.78 billion, but that also topped expectations.
GM burned through more than $9 billion during the quarter. The company raised borrowing on its revolving credit line to $16 billion to get through the crisis, pushing automotive debt to over $32 billion. It was $13 billion a year ago.
Energy use plunged during shutdown
BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation's economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported Wednesday.
The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that's refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.
The declines were in line with lower energy usage around the globe as the pandemic seized up economies. Those trends are expected to turn around as commercial activity resumes but an annual decline in U.S. and global greenhouse gas emissions is still expected.
Overall U.S. energy consumption dropped 14 percent during April compared to a year earlier, the energy administration said. That's the lowest monthly level since 1989 and the largest decrease ever recorded in data that's been collected since 1973.
Natural gas usage bucked the trend and increased 15 percent during the April lockdown as residential consumption increased with most of the nation under stay-at-home orders.
Petroleum consumption fell to 14.7 million barrels a day in April, down almost a third compared the same period in 2019. Demand already has rebounded some after stay-at-home orders expired and large sectors of the economy started moving again.
More homes under contract in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month after a devastating spring freeze brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 16.6 percent, to 116.1 in June. That's up from a reading of 99.6 in May.
Contract signings are now 6.3 percent ahead of where they were last year after being significantly behind last year's pace due to the pandemic. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
In May, the number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3 percent after plunging in the spring as buyers and sellers were sidelined by coronavirus-related closures and regulations.
May's recovery was the highest month-over-month gain in the index since since its inception in January 2001.
Virus hurts Norfolk Southern shipments
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern Corp.'s second-quarter profit fell 46 percent to $392 million as the railroad hauled 26 percent less freight because of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the economy. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The company handled significantly less freight as most automotive plants were shut down for much of the quarter and other manufacturers produced less as officials imposed restrictions in response to the virus. In addition, coal volume fell 57 percent as utilities continued to switch away from the fuel.
Norfolk Southern cut its quarterly expenses 21 percent % to $1.48 billion in response to the slower volume and as part of ongoing reforms. The railroad is in the midst of changing its operations to run on a tighter schedule and move more freight with fewer people.
The railroad posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period. That topped the $2.06 billion that four analysts surveyed by Zacks predicted.
The Norfolk, Va.-based railroad operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 states, including South Carolina, and the District of Columbia.