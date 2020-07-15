JC Penney eliminating 1,000 jobs under bankruptcy plan; US factory production surges

Penney cuts jobs as it shuts stores
DALLAS — JC Penney says it will cut 1,000 jobs as it tries to fight its way out from under bankruptcy protection.
The company last month said it had identified about more than 150 stores for closure in the first phase of a restructuring. They include five in South Carolina, in Beaufort, Florence, Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg and Rock Hill. An Anderson store also could be shuttered.
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.
Penney filed for bankruptcy protection in May. It had been struggling prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but like many retailers, the virus outbreak intensified their difficulties. Other retailers to file for bankruptcy recently include J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, Brooks Brothers and Sur La Table.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
Factory output jumps 5.4% in June
WASHINGTON — Production at America's factories, utilities and mines surged last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that U.S. industrial production rose 5.4 percent in June, the second straight monthly gain after a 1.4 percent uptick in May. But it was still 10.9 percent below the level in February before the economy virtually shut down in the face of the coroanavirus.
The June performance was better than economists had forecasts and reflected the reopening of many parts of the U.S. economy after lockdowns in the spring.
Despite the gains in May and June, industrial production dropped at a 42.6 percent annual rate in the second quarter, worst since the American economy demobilized in the aftermath of World War II. Industrial production had plunged a record 12.7 percent in April.
Trading fuels big 2Q at Goldman Sachs
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs posted a massive 41 percent rise in revenues in the second quarter, the bank said Wednesday, helped by a blowout performance by its trading desks.
The investment bank had second quarter revenues of $13.3 billion, which helped keep second-quarter profits flat at $2.42 billion and offset money the bank set aside to cover legal expenses and potentially bad loans caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The highlight of Goldman's performance was its trading desks, which benefited from the heightened market volatility that roiled the markets in April, May and June as anxious investors tried to determine the economic impact of the pandemic. The stock market plunged sharply in March, as many economies were starting to shut down, only to rebound just as sharply starting in April and running through the entire quarter.
The bank's global markets division had net revenues of $7.18 billion in the quarter, up 93 percent from a year earlier. Most of that gain was in Goldman's trading specialty of bonds, commodities and currencies, but the bank also had a big jump in revenue from its stock-trading operations.
Goldman had to set aside $1.59 billion to cover potentially bad loans in the quarter, up sharply from the $214 million it set aside a year earlier. However that figure is significantly smaller than the amounts JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo had to set aside, mostly reflecting the small size of Goldman's consumer banking business compared to its competition.
Fed survey: economy picks up, outlook cloudy
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty.
The Fed reported Wednesday that its latest survey of economic conditions around the country found improvements in consumer spending and other areas but said the gains were from very low levels seen when widespread lockdowns push the country into a deep recession.
And the report said that business contacts in the Fed's 12 regions remained wary about the future.
"Outlooks remained highly uncertain as contacts grappled with how long the COVID-19 pandemic would continue and the magnitude of its economic implications," the Fed said in its latest "Beige Book" report.
The information in the report will provide guidance for Fed officials at their next meeting on July 28-29. Economists expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low as it tries to cushion the economy from the pandemic downturn.
Hyundai is recalling 272K cars in US
DETROIT — Hyundai is recalling more than 272,000 cars in the U.S. because the electrical socket in the dashboard can overheat and cause a fire.
The recall covers certain 2011-12 Elantra compacts and Sonata midsize cars, and the 2012 Accent subcompact and Veloster hatchback.
Hyundai says the problem happens when an air compressor used to inflate tires is plugged into the socket for a long time. In some vehicles, the outlets were overly tightened at the factory. That can disable a fuse designed to guard against overheating.
Hyundai has nine reports of fires but no injuries. Owners were using compressors that came with the cars in seven fires while two fires began while aftermarket compressors were in use.
Hyundai is still working on a repair. Owners will get letters notifying them of the recall starting in late August.
Disney World's last 2 parks reopen to visitors
ORLANDO — Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus.
The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios, completing a rolling opening of Disney World's theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors.
The parks were the last of Orlando's major theme parks to reopen after being shuttered since March. Both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando opened their doors last month.
All of the parks have new restrictions. There will be no live shows at Disney World since the reopening has caused a labor dispute between Disney and its actors and singers.
Despite the parks being reopened, not all of Disney World's 77,000-member workforce has been called back to work because of the limits on attendance. A coalition of unions that represents about 43,000 workers says only about 20,000 members have been called back to work.
Apple prevails in $15B EU tax case
BRUSSELS — A European Union high court on Wednesday ruled in favor of technology giant Apple and Ireland in its dispute with the EU over $15 billion in back taxes.
The Luxembourg-based General Court said that the multinational does not need to pay the 13 billion euros that the EU Commission called for. The EU Commission had claimed that Apple had an illegal sweetheart tax deal with Irish authorities.
The ruling from the EU's second-highest court on the 2016 decision can only be appealed on points of law.
The court said that ""the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.""