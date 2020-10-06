Jackets face big region test at T-Breds

North Augusta (1-1, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA) at South Aiken (1-0, 0-0 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated South Aiken 35-24 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Donifon Brown, LB. Made 11 tackles (two for loss), had a sack and forced a fumble in last week's 41-6 win at Airport.
- Jacari Buckson, RB. Rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week.
- Austin Harrell, QB. Passed for 286 yards in last week's win.
South Aiken
- Jonathan Burns, WR/P. Caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and also dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line in last week's 31-6 win at White Knoll.
- Jabez Oliphant, DL. Had seven tackles (four for loss) and three sacks in last week's win.
- Ethan Youmans, K. Had three touchbacks on kickoffs last week and also booted a 40-yard field goal.
Keys to the game
North Augusta has won three straight and 12 of the last 13 in the series. ... Buckson is averaging 101 yards per game in his return from injury. ... Yellow Jackets overcame a slow start to score 41 unanswered points a week after giving up a double-digit lead against Blythewood. ... Similarly, T-Breds outscored White Knoll 24-6 in the second half of last week's win. ... The game's best matchups may be on the lines. ... South Aiken has talent but not a lot of experience on the offensive line, but QB E.J. Hickson can improvise if the Jackets are able to bring pressure. ... On the other side, North Augusta's stout OL will be in for a battle with Oliphant and a South Aiken front seven that's the strength of the team. ... North Augusta took care of the football last week and will need to again Friday, as South Aiken forced three turnovers in last week's win.