It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aiken

Debbie Bredford, assistant manager at Aiken Antique Mall, said the store attracted more customers than last year's Night of 1,000 Lights. She said people were more cautious due to the pandemic, but courteous and friendly.
The Whiskey Road side of Millbrook Baptist Church has a decidedly Yuletide look Friday evening, just after sunset, with the start of the church's drive-thru light show – a free offering in place this weekend and also Dec. 11-13 each evening.
