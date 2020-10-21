It was another wobbly day on Wall Street; JC Penney sees an exit from bankruptcy this year

Stocks slip as aid deal remains elusive
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks capped another wobbly day of trading with modest losses Wednesday as Wall Street waited for any signs of progress as lawmakers in Washington negotiate over how to deliver more aid for the economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent after shifting between small gains and losses for much of the session. The benchmark index is on track for its first weekly loss after notching gains in each of the past three weeks. Losses in industrial stocks, health care companies and elsewhere in the market outweighed solid gains by communication services stocks. Treasury yields were mixed.
Stocks of social media companies were among the biggest gainers after Snap reported even bigger jumps in revenue and in the number of Snapchatters using its service each day than analysts expected.
Google's parent rose 2.3 percent, adding to its gains from a day before when the Justice Department sued it for antitrust violations. Investors had already been expecting such action, and analysts said Google's counterarguments mean it will likely take years to reach a resolution.
Much of Wall Street's focus has been on Washington, where White House officials and Democrats are negotiating on another round of support to prop up the still-struggling economy, though the prospects for a deal that delivers aid soon remain cloudy.
"As long as the parties involved give the market a headline suggesting they're still negotiating, there's a kernel of optimism in the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "But then there's also concern that this is extreme political posturing and that a deal will not be forthcoming."
Penney could exit bankruptcy by Xmas
NEW YORK — J.C. Penney believes it will emerge from bankruptcy protection before Christmas under a new ownership agreement that would save tens of thousands of jobs.
The beleaguered, century-old retailer said Wednesday that it has filed a draft asset purchase agreement with the two biggest mall owners in the U.S. Substantially all of J.C. Penney's retail and operating assets will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt.
Details of the deal that will save roughly 70,000 jobs and avert a total liquidation first emerged last month during a bankruptcy hearing.
J.C. Penney, which even before the pandemic had struggled to compete with the likes of Amazon.com, Target and Walmart, became one of the largest retailers to file for bankruptcy protection this year amid a wave of store closures forced by the spread of COVID-19 infections in the U.S.
More than two dozen retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic closed stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses across the country.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer will shed nearly a third of its stores in the next two years as it restructures, leaving 600 locations open.
Tesla posts profit for 5th straight quarter
DETROIT — Tesla charged through a summertime auto industry sales slump in the U.S. to post stronger-than-expected net earnings for the third quarter.
The electric car and solar panel maker says Wednesday that it made $331 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fifth-straight profitable quarter.
Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, Tesla made 76 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 57 cents. Revenue from July through September was $8.77 billion, also topping expectations of $6.3 billion, according to FactSet.
But as in previous quarters, the company may have lost money if it weren't for $397 million it earned from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations.
The earnings were driven by a 44 percent increase in global deliveries for the quarter, which came as U.S. auto sales overall fell 9.7 percent from a year ago due to consumer fears about the economy hit hard by the pandemic.
On Oct. 2, Tesla reported that it had delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September, compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago. Analysts said China, where the economy is recovering, was a major source of sales for Tesla.
Fed survey finds tepid growth in past month
WASHINGTON — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that the U.S. economy grew at a "slight to modest" pace in September and early October, but also documented many areas of economic activity hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed report made public Wednesday said that the pace of activity varied greatly among sectors of the U.S. economy. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.
The report, known as the "Beige Book," said that the outlook among the central bank's business contacts remained generally optimistic but that respondents expressed "a considerable degree of uncertainty" about the future.
"Restaurants in many districts expressed concern that cooler weather would slow sales as they have relied on outdoor dining," the Fed report said.
It said that banks were also worried about rising delinquency rates in coming months. Analysts are concerned about foreclosures on home mortgages and commercial real estate after support payments for individuals and businesses expired in late July or August.
The Fed report was based on responses gathered by the Fed's 12 regional banks before Oct. 9. The information will be used when the Fed holds its next meeting to set interest rates on Nov. 4 and 5, just after the election.
CSX profit falls; railroad unveils $5B buyback
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX's third-quarter profit fell 14 percent but the railroad said it handled nearly as many shipments as last year, as volume recovered from the depths of the shutdowns earlier this year.
The Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad said Wednesday that it earned $736 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter. That's down from $856 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
The quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings per share of 93 cents on average.
The freight railroad, which competes for business in Charleston with Norfolk Southern, said revenue fell 11 percent to $2.65 billion in the quarter, below the $2.7 billion that analysts expected.
CSX also announced plans to spend $5 billion repurchasing its own shares. The company operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.
Chase launches own version of e-pay
NEW YORK — After watching the explosive growth at electronic payment start-ups like Jack Dorsey's Square, JPMorgan Chase has launched its own version to lure small business owners increasingly relying on technology during the pandemic.
Chase Business Complete Banking with QuickAccept will allow businesses to process card payments almost instantly and have the funds available the same day.
QuickAccept is only available to businesses with Chase accounts and same-day funding is free if the money goes into a Chase Business account, the bank said Wednesday. Chase, which recently opened its first retail branch in the Charleston area, has more than 3 million small business clients.
Chase for Business, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the new tool can be activated immediately for U.S. sales through the Chase Mobile app or contactless mobile card reader, which costs $49.95. There is a monthly service fee of $15 for the reader, which can be waived by reaching minimum account balances or meeting other requirements.
Chase's pricing is almost identical to Square's and others — 2.6 percent plus 10 cents for tap, dip, swipe transactions and 3.5 percent plus 10 cents for manual transactions through the app.
HK carrier cuts 8,500 jobs in pullback
HONG KONG — Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.
About 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere will likely lose their jobs, and 2,600 unfilled positions will be cut. The cuts are about 24 percent of the company's workforce, Cathay Pacific said in a statement.
"The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive," Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang said in a statement.
The company said it will also shut down Cathay Dragon, its regional airline unit, with operations ceasing from Wednesday. It will seek regulatory approval for most of the routes to be operated by Cathay Pacific and its budget airlines subsidiary HK Express.
The restructuring is aimed at reducing Cathay Pacific's cash burn to $64.5 million a month, from about $193.5 million to $258 million currently, the company said.