S&P index up 10 out of 11 weeks
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a mostly quiet week of trading Friday with broad gains for stocks and more record highs for the major indexes.
Technology and health care stocks powered much of the rally. The S&P 500 notched its 10th winning week in the last 11. The benchmark index also finished with a record high for the fourth time this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also ended the week at new highs.
Momentum for stocks has been clearly upward for months, and the market is heading into what's historically been a seasonally good period.
Rising optimism around a "Phase 1" trade deal announced a week ago between the United States and China has helped push stock indexes to records. Fears about a possible recession have also faded since the summer after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times, and the central bank appears set to keep them low for a long time.
"It's just a benign continuation of the year-end rally based on no compelling reasons to scare people into selling," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "You have not a lot of reasons to sell; maybe a few reasons to buy. So, it's just a very slow, low volume drift upward."
United pulling 737 Max until June
NEW YORK — United Airlines says the Boeing 737 Max has been pulled from its flight schedule until June, the latest in a string of troubling news plaguing the airplane manufacturer.
The developments follow Boeing's announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January. It did not say when production would resume.
Also on Friday, Spirit AeroSystems, which builds 737 fuselages for Boeing, said it will end deliveries intended for the Max as damage from the troubled plane begins to ripple outward to suppliers.
United said Friday that it expects to cancel thousands of flights in coming months as a result of the grounding. The carrier had previously planned to return the plane to its flight schedule in March. United, which serves Charleston, currently has 14 Max-9 aircraft, but it was supposed to have 30 by this time.
United expects to cancel about 75 flights per day this month and 56 flights per day in January. The airline said it has been swapping aircraft and using spare planes to try to minimize disruptions.
Consumer spending higher in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending in November at the fastest pace in four months, and income growth rebounded to its strongest gain since August.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending rose at a 0.4 percent annual rate last month, led by a jump in spending on durable goods like autos. It was up from a more modest annual gain of 0.3 percent in October, and it was the best showing since July.
Incomes rose 0.5 percent in November after a weak 0.1 percent reading in October, reflecting a surge in hiring last month in which employers added 266,000 jobs, the most since January.
Economists are expecting consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of economic activity, to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth. They are forecasting growth of around 2 percent in the October-December 2019 quarter, similar to the 2.1 percent gain of the previous three months.
Nike get lift from direct sales plan
NEW YORK — Nike's quarterly results again beat Wall Street expectations, as its online sales grew.
Net income rose 32 jumped to $1.12 billion compared to a year ago, and revenue grew to $10.33 billion in the second quarter ending Nov. 30, up 10 percent. Analysts had been expecting $10.1 billion. North America sales, however, disappointed slightly at $3.98 billion.
It was Nike's first earnings reporting since announcing that CEO Mark Parker will step down early next year. He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay and was tapped to push forward Nike's digital transformation.
The company has focused on building up its direct-to-consumer business through its own website, app and stores. Selling sneakers directly to its customers gives Nike information on its shoppers that can help it design shoes in colors or sizes it knows they want.
Ford to recall 600K midsize cars
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the U.S. to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash.
The recall covers certain 2006-2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars. Ford says a valve inside the hydraulic brake control unit can stick open, resulting in extended brake pedal travel. The company says there have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem. Two people were hurt.
The cars were built at a plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, from Feb. 22, 2006 to July 15, 2009.
Dealers will inspect the control unit for signs of a stuck valve and replace it if necessary. They'll also flush the system and replace the brake fluid and reservoir cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of Jan 13.
US Steel to idle Detroit sites
ECORSE, Mich. — U.S. Steel Corp. said Thursday it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit.
The company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower.
U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020. Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River.
Some work will shift to Gary Works in Gary, Ind.