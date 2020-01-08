Since we are now getting fully into the thick of the most 20-centric year possible, we thought that we would roll out a trivia quiz all about the number 20. Our Head2Head match-up will feature returning winner Elizabeth Taylor and professional video gamer Jackson Kinsey.
Questions
1. Twenty is currently the maximum number of horses that can compete in what major race held at Churchill Downs racetrack each year?
2. If someone has 20/20 vision, that means what about their eyesight?
3. Twenty is considered to be the optimal number of moves/turns used to solve what puzzle that was invented in 1974 by a Hungarian sculptor?
4. The song “Twenty Flight Rock” is a staple of what late 1950s rock n’ roll singer’s catalog, which also includes hit songs like “C’mon Everybody” and “Summertime Blues”?
5. Who is currently on the U.S. $20 bill?
6. In football, the space between the 20-yard line and the end zone is referred to as what?
7. Assassinated six months after he was inaugurated, who was the 20th president of the United States? Here’s a hint, the year that he was in office was 1881.
8. The eastern end of Interstate 20 in the U.S. begins near Florence. Its western end begins in what state?
9. Twenty was the number worn by Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who at one point held the record for most career stolen bases. He spent the majority of his career playing left field for what MLB team?
10. In geometry, what is the name of a 3-D shape with a total of 20 faces?
Correct answers
1. The Kentucky Derby.
2. Perfect clarity of vision.
3. Rubik’s Cube.
4. Eddie Cochran.
5. Andrew Jackson.
6. The red zone.
7. James A. Garfield.
8. Texas.
9. St. Louis Cardinals.
10. Icosahedron.
Elizabeth’s responses
1. Kentucky Derby.
2. It’s perfect.
3. Rubik’s Cube.
4. Eddie Cochran.
5. Andrew Jackson.
6. Red zone.
7. Garfield.
8. Alabama.
9. The Cardinals.
10. Icosahedron.
Jackson’s responses
1. Kentucky derby.
2. It’s perfect.
3. Rubik’s Cube.
4. Drake.
5. Andrew Jackson.
6. The red zone.
7. James Garfield.
8. Alabama.
9. The Cubs.
10. Didohecahedron.
Conclusion
Elizabeth gives another impressive performance, putting up nine correct answers against Jackson's six. Elizabeth will be back again for next week's trivia.