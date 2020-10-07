IRS says it's trying to find for overlooked aid recipients; US consumers borrowed less in August

IRS to reach out on relief payments
WASHINGTON — The head of the IRS, on the defensive over millions of Americans in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments, said Wednesday the agency is reaching out to low-income and homeless people, military personnel and veterans and those with limited English to notify them they may be eligible for the aid.
People who don't normally file tax returns are among those being targeted, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig told a hearing by a House oversight panel.
A congressional watchdog found that millions could miss the payments of up to $1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. Nearly 9 million individuals who are eligible for the so-called economic impact payments hadn't yet received them, the Government Accountability Office recently estimated.
The universal payments were mandated in March as part of Congress' $2.6 trillion in aid to cushion the blow from the recession and economic shutdowns set off by the global pandemic. Since then, Rettig testified, the IRS has delivered about 170 million payments totaling over $270 billion.
"Although the IRS has sent out the vast majority of these payments, it continues its extensive outreach efforts into the historically underserved communities of our nation," he told the hearing.
All adults earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income annually are entitled to $1,200, or $2,400 for married couples filing jointly — with those amounts steadily declining for those earning more and phasing out entirely for people earning over $99,000. There are payments of up to $500 for each qualifying child.
Consumer borrowing fell $7.2B in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers cut back on their borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month, reflecting caution in the midst of the pandemic-triggered recession.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that total borrowing fell by $7.2 billion after a gain of $14.7 billion in July. It was the biggest decline since a $12 billion fall in May when pandemic-driven shutdowns ground the economy to a near standstill.
The weakness in August came from a $9.4 billion fall in the category that covers credit cards, the sixth decline in that area starting with a $25.4 billion drop in March.
The category that covers auto loans and student loans rose by $2.2 billion in August, its fourth gain after a $5.6 billion drop in April.
Consumer borrowing is closely followed for signals it can send about the willingness of households to take on more debt to support their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Fed saw sizable risks facing economy
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month believed that while the U.S. economy was recovering faster than expected, it faced ongoing threats, including a failure by Congress to provide further rescue aid.
The Fed on Wednesday released minutes of its most recent meeting, showing that officials based their forecasts of economic gains on the expectation that Democrats and Republicans would resolve their differences and provide further aid, including expanded unemployment benefits and help for small businesses.
The minutes said that "most forecasters were assuming that an additional pandemic-related fiscal package would be approved this year, and noted that, absent a new package, growth could decelerate at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter."
The prospects for approval of a new package being passed before the Nov. 3 elections have significantly diminished with President Donald Trump's decision to cut off negotiations with Democrats. Trump has instead proposed that Democrats approve individual rescue items, such as money for ailing airlines and another round of $1,200 checks for most adults, rather than a comprehensive aid package.
The minutes covered the Fed's Sept. 15-16 meeting in which officials left their key policy rate unchanged at a record low near zero and signaled that they expected to keep rates at ultra-low levels at least through 2023.
Virus could swell ranks of most poor
JOHANNESBURG — Up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies shrink during the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said Wednesday in an outlook grimmer than before.
Some 82 percent of the people entering extreme poverty are expected to be in middle-income countries such as India, Nigeria and Indonesia, the bank said. Many will be more educated urban residents, meaning cities will see an increase in the kind of poverty traditionally rooted in rural areas.
Most of the new extreme poor, more than 110 million even by the World Bank's baseline estimate, will be in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
The pandemic has abruptly halted years of progress against global extreme poverty, expected to rise this year for the first time in over two decades. It also threatens to worsen global inequality and make it "harder for countries to return to inclusive growth," World Bank president David Malpass said.
Global economic growth is expected to fall by 5.2 percent this year, more than in the past eight decades.
Delayed Davos forum to change venue
GENEVA — The next in-person gathering of the World Economic Forum won't be in the Swiss town of Davos as usual.
Forum organizers said Wednesday that the annual gathering in the Alpine snows — which has already been pushed back from the usual January because of the coronavirus — is now planned from May 18-21 in the city of Lucerne and nearby Buergenstock.
"The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community," forum managing director Adrian Monck said in a statement.
The meeting will have a theme of "The Great Reset" in the post-COVID-19 era, aiming to help build a "more cohesive and sustainable society," he wrote.
Forum organizers will also host a virtual meeting called "Davos Dialogues" in the week of Jan. 25 in place of the annual gathering, which draws thousands of business executives, civil society advocates and government leaders in the Swiss town.
The gathering is expected to return to Davos in January 2022.