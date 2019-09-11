Stocks climb as trade tensions ease
NEW YORK — Stocks notched broad gains on Wednesday as investors drew encouragement from China's move to exempt some U.S. products from a recent round of tariffs.
Technology, health care and communication services stocks powered much of the rally. The benchmark S&P 500 index, which had been essentially flat since Friday, is on track for its third straight weekly gain.
Bond yields continued to climb. Oil prices fell, and investors also continued to favor smaller-company stocks.
Wednesday's push into technology companies marked a reversal from the first couple of days of the week, when traders bid up energy, financials and other sectors that had sold off in recent weeks. The tech sector is particularly sensitive to fallout from the trade war between Washington and Beijing because many big companies, such as Apple, manufacture products in China.
"Today you have a little bit of a rotation back," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "You're getting some movement that trade may not be as bad as we think, with China relieving some of the restrictions on its own tariffs."
Peloton IPO aims to raise $1.3B
NEW YORK — The connected exercise machine company Peloton plans to raise as much as $1.3 billion in an initial public offering of stock.
The New York company, known for its stationary bikes that allow users to stream workouts live or on-demand, says it plans to offer 40 million shares. Underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 6 million shares. The stock is expected to be priced in a range of $26 to $29 per share.
Users pay thousands of dollars for Peloton machines and about $40 per month for a subscription. The company also makes high end treadmills that cost more than $4,000.
Peloton Interactive Inc., founded in 2012, will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PTON."
Trump blasts Fed members as 'boneheads'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is missing out economically because "Boneheads" at the Federal Reserve won't lower interest rates at his insistence.
The Fed is meeting next week and is expected to trim its benchmark rate by another quarter point after cutting the rate for the first time in a decade in July. Trump has been pressuring Fed chairman Jerome Powell to drop rates to zero. The rate currently is in a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent.
Trump tweeted early Wednesday: "It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn't allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of 'Boneheads.'"
GM recalling 3.8M pickups, SUVs
DETROIT — Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling nearly 3.8 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S and Canada to fix a brake problem.
There have been 113 reports of crashes and 13 injuries related to the problem, according to GM.
The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014-2018 model years. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015-2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015-2018.
GM says that as it ages, the pump in the power-assist brakes can put out less vacuum power than needed, increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash.
Dealers will recalibrate the module at no cost to customers. Owners were to be notified starting Sept. 6.
StarKist fined $100M for tuna price-fixing
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered StarKist Co. to pay a $100 million fine in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving three companies.
The Pittsburgh-based company had asked U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to reduce the fine to $50 million, arguing a $100 million penalty could bankrupt it because it still faces millions more in potential civil damages.
Chen on Wednesday said the court found the company has the assets and the ability to borrow money to pay the fine.
Chen ordered the company to pay $5 million within 30 days and $11 million next year. Starting in 2021, the company will have to make payments of $21 million each year for four years.
StarKist last year pleaded guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion investigation.
Wholesale prices tick up in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in August as energy prices took a big plunge, a further sign that inflation is remaining tame.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a modest 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose a stronger 0.3%.
After bigger gains in April and May, driven by a surge in energy costs, wholesale inflation has returned in the past four months to the tiny increases seen during much of this record-long economic expansion, now in its 11th year.
Given the low inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut its key interest rate for a second time this year at next week's meeting.
China auto sales sink 7.7%
BEIJING — Automobile sales in China sank 7.7 percent in August from a year earlier extending a painful slump in the industry's biggest global market, an industry group reported Wednesday.
Sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans declined to 1.6 million, according to the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, shrank 6.9 percent to 1.9 million.
Chinese consumer demand has been hurt by unease about an economic slowdown and a trade war with Washington.
The industry has recorded monthly sales declines since June 2018, squeezing automakers that are spending heavily to meet government targets to develop electric cars.
Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles fell 15.8 percent from a year ago to 85,000. That market segment has struggled as the government phases out subsidies that helped to make China the biggest market for electrics. Beijing is using sales quotas to shift the financial burden of promoting electrics to automakers. That raises the cost to buyers.
London exchange may be sold
LONDON — The Hong Kong stock exchange says it has started talks to buy the London Stock Exchange that would value the British company at $36.6 billion.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said Wednesday that a deal would provide the London Stock Exchange with a key opening to Asian markets and underpin the British capital's role as a financial hub.
The offer comes at a time of heightened uncertainty for London and British companies because of Brexit, which threatens to create barriers to trade for the country. A weakened pound has also made U.K. companies cheaper takeover targets.
The Hong Kong exchange is required to make a binding offer by Oct. 9.