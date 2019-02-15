The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, celebrating its 37th year in Charleston, kicked off Friday with favorites such as the DockDogs competition and Center for Birds of Prey flight demonstrations.
Dog herding demonstrations, started in 2018, return this year. Organizers have also added search-and-rescue dog demonstrations by Search Tactics and Rescue Recovery, a Swansea-based nonprofit.
Brittlebank Park hosts the dog events and also features a Kid Zone with pony and camel rides, an exotic animal petting zoo, inflatables, games, educational programs and a selection of delectables from Sweet LuLu’s Bakery, Cocktail Caravan and Pedal Pub.
The Birds of Prey hosts its annual flight demonstrations at Marion Square, where various vendors are set up offering their wares and samples.