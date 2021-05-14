Insights to Living

The Bahamas Islands are only 50 miles off the east coast of Florida. They are a former colony of Great Britain, having received their independence in 1972. Their spoken English has a British accent, but the language is pure Bahamian. The people are friendly and very open to North Americans. In fact, the islands are tied more closely to the United States than to England. I have a daughter and her family that vacation every year there. They are rebuilding a home they had on the Islands which was destroyed by a hurricane a couple of years ago.
They observe Eastern Standard Time and Eastern Daylight Savings Time as we do, rather than Atlantic Standard Time, which is the zone that they are actually in, to facilitate tourism from the States. Their money is on a par, one to one with the American dollar, and you can spend dollars as if it was their money, receiving change back in U.S. dollars or in Bahamian dollars.
I took a church construction team there several years ago. The island where we went is off the main tourist trail. The community of Salt Pond, Long Island may have 500 residents. The whole island has somewhere around 8,000 residents. It is only some 62 miles in length and never more than two miles wide. Where we were there you could easily stand on the hill and see both sides of the island; it was beautiful. Since the islands are off the east coast of Florida, they are surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. By a little stretch of the imagination they are generally thought of as being a Caribbean island country. I was surprised to learn that there are over 700 islands in the Bahamas, with only some twenty-five of them being inhabited.
Our construction team really enjoyed our time there. However, there was one disconcerting thing about the Bahamas, to me at least. They drive on the wrong side of the road. I mentioned that they have a British background and this is definitely a British cultural hold over. Now, I said that they drive on the wrong side; please understand it is wrong if you are the only person driving on the left side. Of course, this is where everyone does drive, so it is not really wrong. It is just different from us. Riding in the front seat and going around a left curve and seeing a car appear on the “wrong side” of the road (to the right) gives one the feeling of total insecurity (if you are from a right hand driving culture), and a very strong urge to grab the wheel and get your driver over to the right side of the road!
Wrong or right, or just different? We tend to think of things in that way. Is it wrong or it is right? But what about it just being different? Is there anything such as wrong or right, or are there just differences among us? Yes and yes. It is right to drive on the right side of the road in the States. It is wrong to drive on the left side here. It is right to drive on the left side of the road in the Bahamas, and wrong to drive on the right side. Which way is the right way? It depends on in which country you are driving. Each is different, that's all. It is only wrong if you try to apply your driving culture to the other country’s driving culture. If they moved here, or we moved there, we would have to adjust, or the accident rate would greatly increase every time we drove. That's why, as individuals, we must have an authority to let us know what are life’s basic rules. If we all lived as we please, total chaos would be the result.
The Bible says in Psalms 37:23 that “the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” We all have to answer to an ultimate authority or our daily lives, as well as our personal lives, would be in utter chaos. Hard to believe? Try driving in Charleston at 5 p.m. on the left side of the road. There are absolutes in this life. Driving on the “right side” of the road may not be one of them because the “right side” changes according to the culture in which we find ourselves. God’s Word is an absolute, because it is true and can be applied universally. God’s love for us reaches across our culture, our language, our race and our national origin. God and His Word are our ultimate authority for life.
