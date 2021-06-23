Insights to Living: Travel

Summertime is here. Travel time has arrived. School is out, vacations, a time to travel and rest and relax is here. We all feel that we deserve a break from our hectic pace in life. We do. I read a book several years ago, whose title intrigued me so much that I bought it. It was “When I Relax I Feel Guilty,” by Tim Hansel. It opened my eyes to the importance of the place of “play” in our busy “work” oriented lives.

No, this isn't going to be a book review. What I want to say is that we do need time off, but so often our time off is squeezed into such a small frame of time that we rush to do everything that we want to accomplish (twice as much as should be possible) while on vacation. By the time we arrive back home, everyone is so glad to be out of that car and able to spread out again, that we need another week or so off from work just to recover and rest up from our “vacation.” I mean, you can only take so much of forced “co-operative” family activities, right? I think you get the picture.

Of course my wife and I are retired now, so things are a tad different. I had this pie in the sky idea that once I retired I would have all the time in the world to do what I wanted to do, errrr… that I and my wife would have all the time in the world to do what we wanted to do. I have found out since retirement that there is something amiss with that idea. I seem to be busier now than when I was in the full time work force. We now have five children, 12 grandchildren together in our combined families, projects around the house, both mine and my wife’s. The list is seemingly endless. I have now begun to wonder if there is such a thing as retirement from retirement? That may be the subject of a future column to write.

Back to the task at hand. Travel and vacations actually rank pretty high on most of our lists of stressful things to do. They rank right up there with attempting to clean your teenager’s room, to trying to understand why your handsome son or beautiful daughter would even consider having, much less actually have, their nose pierced. Vacation and travel just take time and adequate planning.

I remember years ago while living in Costa Rica our family went off for a weekend to a beach resort on the north western coast of Costa Rica. We were already living in San Jose, the capital at the time. We made our plans, packed our suit cases and off we went. It was so hot when we arrived, and the pool looked so inviting, that we decided to go swimming even before we unpacked. I was wearing shorts so I went on in with those on instead of changing into my swimsuit.

It was while I was thoroughly enjoying myself, that I heard my wife softly exclaim, “uh, Brad....” It’s a marriage thing, once you have been married to someone long enough you understand that sometimes the still small voices are much more threatening than a full, loud decibel vocal attack. Her “uh, Brad” was like just being on the verge of going under in surgery and hearing your doctor say “OOPS.” You know that it is going to be bad, and that there is not a thing that you can do about it.

Her “uh, Brad” was followed by, “did you pack your underwear?” Now, I knew there was real trouble in that question, because she knew and I knew that I hadn’t packed anything. She had packed my suitcase. She knew I hadn’t packed my underwear or anything else for that matter. There is nothing like starting off your vacation and discovering in the first five minutes after arrival that the one pair of underwear you have with you is on your body submerged in a pool of water.

Needless to say, I wore my swim trunks a lot that weekend. Have you ever tried to dry something out in a hot climate where the humidity is close to 200 percent? That pair of underwear didn’t dry out the whole weekend that we were there! Careful planning makes for a great vacation. Ecclesiastes 9:10 says, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might, for in the grave, where you are going, there is neither working nor planning nor knowledge nor wisdom.” Plan everything well, yes, even your vacation.

Well we had a great time anyway. My wife, the mother of my children, promised me that she didn’t leave my underwear on purpose. But that was the last time I let her pack my suitcase. So you see... wait a minute... she didn’t pack my suitcase for over 13 years after that... didn’t do it on purpose? I think that was in reality a well executed plan on her part. Travel and the plans there of are full of surprises.

Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Georgetown Times.