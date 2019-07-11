Consumer prices tick up, inflation tame
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.1% in June, as cheaper gas prices were offset by higher rents and auto costs.
The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index increased 1.6% in June from a year earlier. That is down from 1.8% in May and the second straight drop. However, excluding the volatile food and energy prices, core inflation rose 0.3% in June, the biggest increase in 18 months. It rose 2.1% from a year ago.
Inflation has been muted throughout the 10-year expansion, now the longest on record, even as the unemployment rate has dropped to a very low 3.7%. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell cited persistently low inflation on Wednesday as a justification for potentially lowering short-term interest rates at the Fed's next meeting in late July.
'Miss us?' Twitter hit with brief outage
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter was down for about an hour Thursday in an outage that appeared to affect users around the world.
The company is blaming "an internal configuration change." The outage began before noon PT; some users were able to access Twitter again by 12:45 p.m. Twitter says some users may be able to access the service as the company worked on a fix.
Demand fuels Delta fares prices, profits
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines is benefiting from strong demand for air travel this summer and the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes at key rivals to post record revenue and a bigger profit.
The carrier is aggressively adding flights and seats, but it is finding more than enough passengers to fill them, leading to even more crowded planes during the peak vacation season.
Five of the 10 busiest days in Delta's history have occurred in the past month, CEO Ed Bastian said.
"Demand is going to continue to stay strong," Bastian said. "Our advance bookings are healthy, and it should be a good third quarter."
Delta said Thursday that second-quarter profit jumped 39% to $1.44 billion. The results beat Wall Street expectations, and the airline raised its forecast of full-year earnings.
Delta is also getting a boost because rivals American Airlines and Southwest Airlines — and to a lesser extent, United Airlines — canceled thousands of flights in the quarter because their Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Delta does not use the plane. Bastian estimated that the cancellation of Max flights sliced 1% to 2% off the supply of summer flights in the U.S. — a factor in pushing fares higher.
"It's not hurting us," he said, before downplaying the significance of canceled Max flights to Delta's earnings.
Delta is the largest carrier serving Charleston International based on boardings.
Amazon to train 3rd of its US payroll
SEATTLE — Amazon will spend more than $700 million to provide additional training to about one-third of its U.S. workforce.
Amazon, which like other companies has struggled to find technically qualified U.S. employees, said it will provide its workers with the skills to transition into software engineering positions and technical roles.
The Seattle company said Thursday that its U.S. workforce will hit 300,000 this year. It has more than 630,000 employees worldwide.
Amazon.com Inc. has been criticized by labor groups and some politicians, including presidential candidates, over what they see as substandard working conditions.
Air travel hit record over July 4: TSA
WASHINGTON — The number of people screened at airport checkpoints last Sunday set a record as people streamed home after a four-day holiday weekend.
The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that its officers screened 2,795,014 passengers and airline crew members, barely beating a record set just five weeks earlier, over the Memorial Day weekend.
TSA screens about 2.2 million people on an average day.
The top four days and eight of the busiest 10 in TSA history have occurred this year, as airlines report booming travel demand.
TSA says that despite Sunday's record crowds, fewer than 1% of passengers waited 30 minutes or more in checkpoint lines. The agency is telling summer travelers to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.
Harley's LiveWire: 0-60 in 3 secs
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it's rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.
The LiveWire, which will soon be available in a limited number of dealerships, will cost nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
The company said Thursday that buyers will have access to free charging at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.
The Milwaukee motorcycle company has struggled with declining sales and an aging client base in the U.S. and abroad.
Its U.S. motorcycle sales declined 4.2% and international sales fell 3.3% in the first quarter of this year.
Busch heir shutting Mo. brewery
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri brewery that makes Kraftig beer, which is operated by an heir to the family that founded Anheuser-Busch, is going out of business.
The William K. Busch Brewing Co. announced the decision Wednesday, citing market demand. Busch said in a statement that he hopes to eventually return to the brewery business.
The company says Kraftig will continue to be available in stores while supplies last, which is expected to be through September.
The brewery began operation in 2011 in Brentwood, a St. Louis suburb.
Busch is a son of August "Gussie" Busch Jr., the longtime leader of Anheuser-Busch credited with building the St. Louis brewer into the dominant force of the beer market. Anheuser-Busch was sold to Belgian brewer InBev in 2008.