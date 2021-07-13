Inflation fears take some of the air out of stocks; JPMorgan's earnings double

Stocks ease below their recent records
NEW YORK — Stocks gave up early gains and closed broadly lower July 13 as investors weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and new data pointing to rising inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, with most of the companies in the benchmark index losing ground. Banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big share of the decline. Technology stocks bucked the trend, helping counter some of the broader slide. Small company stocks took some of the heaviest losses.
The pullback brought the major indexes slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. Treasury yields rose.
The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.
"You had the element of just incredible earnings reported for the most recent quarter, but in some of the commentary that came out there were some questions about, 'OK, what about cost pressures going forward?" said Alan McKnight, chief investment officer at Regions Asset Management.
JPMorgan profits more than double
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank's revenues fell noticeably in the quarter, due partially a decline in interest rates during the last three months.
The nation's biggest bank by assets said July 13 that it earned $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, up from the a profit of $4.69 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results topped Wall Street's forecast for earnings of $3.20 a share this quarter, according to FactSet.
Revenue across the bank was $31.4 billion in the quarter, down 7% from a year earlier. JPMorgan's investment bank was aa drag on the firm's results, reporting a 19 percent decline in revenues and 9 percent decline in profits in the quarter compared to a year earlier. A significant part of that decline was a fall in trading revenue, particularly in the bond market, the bank said.
Goldman tops forecasts, boosts payout
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs had the second-best quarterly profit in the firm's history in the quarter ended in June, helped by a strong performance in its investment banking division that more than made up for a decline in trading revenues.
The bank said July 13 that it earned $5.49 billion in the second quarter, or $15.02 a share, compared with a profit of $373 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year's results were impacted by legal expenses related to the Malaysia 1MDB scandal.
The results beat the expectations of analysts, who were looking for Goldman to earn $10.30 a share last quarter, according to FactSet.
This quarter's performance was driven by the firm's investment bank division, which reported a 36 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher financial advisory revenues and more stock underwriting revenues. The trading desks had a more subdued quarter, with net revenue down 20 percent to $4.9 billion.
The bank announced it planned to raise its quarterly dividend to $2 a share starting in September, up from $1.25 a share.
United to invest in electric-plane firm
CHICAGO — United Airlines says it is investing in a startup that is trying to build electric-powered aircraft and might buy 100 of the small planes.
The carrier declined Tuesday to say how much money it will put into Sweden-based Heart Aerospace.
Heart vows to produce and win regulatory approval of its ES-19 design by 2026. United said the plane "has the potential" to carry passengers short distances by the end of the decade.
United said it has "conditionally agreed" to buy 100 of the 19-seat planes if they meet the airline's safety, business and operating needs, which it didn't spell out. It said that Mesa Airlines, which operates many United Express regional flights, made a similar pledge for 100 planes.
Elsa insured losses could total $290M
ATLANTA — A company that estimates damage from natural disasters says insured losses on land from Hurricane Elsa will be around $290 million.
About $240 million of that was from wind and storm surge in the U.S., while damage on Caribbean islands totaled about $50 million, Boston-based Karen Clark & Co. said in an initial report.
Elsa, which did much of its damage in the U.S. as a tropical storm, caused flooding in several eastern states as it tracked from Florida through Georgia, the mid-Atlantic states and New England. The storm killed at least one person and spun up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
Karen Clark & Co.'s "flash estimate" on Elsa is limited to privately insured wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles.
Red Bull part of NC beverage hub
CONCORD, N.C. — Beverage companies Red Bull and Rauch will work together to build a manufacturing, canning and distribution hub in Cabarrus County that will create more than 400 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on July 13.
Earlier in the day, a state panel approved financial incentives of up to $4.1 million for the companies combined over 12 years should they meet job-creation and investment thresholds.
Through subsidiaries, the two Austrian-based companies plan to create the production hub on the grounds of the now-closed Philip Morris cigarette manufacturing site in Concord, according to state officials.
The project — a Red Bull regional distribution center and a can-filling factory operated by Rauch and a joint Rauch-Red Bull entity — will mean an over $740 million investment in Concord by 2027, according to state documents.
China's exports surge, imports slow
BEIJING — China's exports surged in June while import growth slowed to a still-robust level as its economic rebound from the coronavirus leveled off.
Exports rose 32.2 percent from a year earlier to $281.4 billion, accelerating from May's 28 percent growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports grew 36.7 percent to $229.9 billion, but that was down from the previous month's explosive 51 percent rise.
China, which is South Carolina's largest overseas trading partner, led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer spending and other activity is weaker than expected. Exporters face disruptions in the global flow of industrial components including processor chips and controls imposed by some governments on travel and business to fight the virus's more contagious delta variant.
Trade "still faces many uncertain and unstable factors," said a spokesman for the customs agency, Li Kuiwen.
Trade growth "may slow down" in the second half, but is "expected to remain relatively fast," Li said at a news conference.
Bezos gets FAA OK for space launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jeff Bezos' rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included.
The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket July 20 in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, which like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers in the months ahead.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued its OK on Monday. The license is good through August.
Bezos, 57, stepped down last week as Amazon's CEO. He founded Blue Origin in 2000.
On Sunday, Virgin Galactic's billionaire founder Richard Branson rode his own rocket plane to space, accompanied by five company employees. A specially designed aircraft carried the winged ship aloft over New Mexico.
Venice to ban huge cruise ships
ROME — Declaring Venice's waterways a "national monument," Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations within days.
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark's Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.
Franceschini said the government decided to act fast "to avoid the concrete risk" that the U.N. culture agency UNESCO would add Venice to its list of "world heritage in danger" after it meets later this week in Beijing.
The ban applies to ships weighing more than 25,000 tons or longer than 530 feet or with other characteristics that would make them too polluting or overwhelming.
CNBC: Va. top state or business
RICHMOND, Va. — Business news network CNBC named Virginia this year's "Top State for Business" on July 13, welcome news for Democrats who control state government and are defending their record during a critical election year.
With previous wins in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2019, Virginia surpassed Texas for most years at the top of the ranking since CNBC debuted it in 2007, Gov. Ralph Northam's office said. CNBC did not publish the rankings in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The network's methodology scores the states in 10 categories including infrastructure, workforce and education, "weighted based on how frequently the states cite them in their economic development marketing pitches." In a new category called "Life, Health and Inclusion," Virginia earned points for voting rights and anti-discrimination laws, areas that have seen sweeping change since Democrats took full control of state government in 2019.
CNBC noted that Virginia's worst category was cost of living, where it finished 32nd in the nation. And it was 26th in the cost of doing business category, hurt by the 11th-highest wage costs in the nation, CNBC reported.