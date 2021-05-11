Inflation fears pull stocks lower; Victoria's Secret to become a standalone chain

Stocks pull back on inflation worries
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on May 11, led by banks, industrial and health care companies and dragged down by growing concerns about inflation.
The S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 1.4 percent. Tech stocks, which get most of their valuation from the future profits those companies are expected to earn, become less valuable if inflation decreases the value of those earnings.
Commodity prices have been rising, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil.
Any significant acceleration of inflation would be a drag on the overall market and could crimp the broader recovery.
Victoria's Secret is to be spun off
NEW YORK — A year after an agreement to sell Victoria's Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, the chain will be spun off by its owner to become a separate company.
L Brands has been shopping the struggling chain since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price.
Victoria's Secret has been trying to turn its business around, with an eye on changing the corporate culture, reinventing fashions and redesigning stores. While the brand had been known for its sexy style, women have increasingly shifted toward more comfortable options.
With the decision announced May 11, L Brands created two independent, publicly traded companies, the other being Bath & Body Works. The split becomes official in August if approved by the board.
Openings at highest level on record
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted a record number of available jobs in March, illustrating starkly the desperation of businesses trying to find new workers as the country emerges from the pandemic and the economy expands.
Yet total job gains increased only modestly, according to a Labor Department report issued Tuesday. The figures follow an April jobs report last week that was far weaker than expected, largely because companies appear unable to find the workers they need, even with the unemployment rate elevated at 6.1 percent.
Job openings rose nearly 8 percent, to 8.1 million in March, the most on records dating back to December 2000, the government said. Yet overall hiring that month rose less than 4% to 6 million. The hiring number is a gross figure, while the government's jobs report — which said 770,000 jobs were added in March — uses a net total. Tuesday's report is known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.
A separate survey of small businesses by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 44 percent had jobs they couldn't fill, also a record high.
Job postings rose in most industries, including restaurants, bars and hotels; manufacturing; construction; and retail. They fell in health care and transportation and warehousing.
US casinos match best quarter ever
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — America's commercial casinos matched their best quarter ever in the first three months of this year, as customers continued returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and internet and sports betting money helped boost revenue numbers.
Figures released May 11 by the American Gaming Association show the nation's commercial casinos took in over $11.1 billion in the first quarter.
That matched the industry's best quarter in history, the third quarter of 2019. The figures do not include tribal casinos.
The 2021 first-quarter revenue numbers represented a nearly 18 percent increase from a year earlier, when the pandemic began to take hold. It was an increase of more than 4 percent from the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic began.
"Today's report shows gaming's comeback is ahead of schedule," said Bill Miller, the association's CEO.
AAA: big jump in holiday travel
NEW YORK — U.S. highways will be far busier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend than last year, but traffic still won't reach pre-pandemic levels, according to a forecast by the AAA auto club.
AAA officials said travel will increase because more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — about one-third of U.S. adults — and consumer confidence is growing.
The auto club and insurance company said Tuesday it expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday weekend, up 60% from last year, which was the lowest since AAA began keeping records in 2000.
If the AAA forecast is right, however, it would still be 6 million people, or 13 percent, fewer than left home over Memorial Day 2019.
AAA said 34 million Americans plan driving trips between May 27 and May 31, a 52 percent increase over last year, and nearly 2.5 million will take plane trips, nearly six times more than the same period in 2020. A small number will take buses or trains.
So far in May, nearly 1.5 million people per day have gone through U.S. airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration. AAA said its air-travel forecast seems low because it counts each traveler once, while TSA counts somebody twice if they take a round-trip flight.
Egypt says it will expand Suez Canal
CAIRO — Egypt announced plans May 11 to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal where a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the crucial waterway for six days in March.
The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabe, announced details of the plan in a televised ceremony. The plan includes widening the canal's 18-mile southernmost stretch by about 40 yards and deepen it by six feet to 72 feet.
The plan also includes a 6.2-mile extension of a second lane of the waterway that will allow more vessels to pass.
The six-day blockage involving the Ever Green disrupted global trade.
Nissan sees smaller loss as it regroups
TOKYO — Nissan narrowed its loss in the January-March quarter as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said May 11.
Nissan Motor Co.'s quarterly losses totaled the equivalent of $743 million, a fraction of the red ink it racked up last year. Quarterly sales rose to $23 billion.
CEO Makoto Uchida forecast a recovery in this fiscal year, which began April 1. All automakers have suffered because of the pandemic, although some have proved more resilient than others.
"Despite very harsh conditions, we are definitely moving in the right direction," he said.
Ex-UAW chief going to prison
DETROIT — A welder who rose from the factory floor to become president of a venerable U.S. labor union was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison for luxurious winter stays in the California sun covered by dues paid by his blue-collar members.
Dennis Williams, who led the United Auto Workers from 2014 to 2018, is one of two presidents convicted of corruption in an investigation that revealed payoffs and embezzlements in the top tier of the Detroit-based union.
The probe has roiled the UAW and exposed the clubby ties among union brass. The union has agreed to have an independent monitor watch its finances, and members might get an opportunity to elect future presidents rather than leave the job to delegates at a convention.
Williams, 68, pleaded guilty to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
U.S. District Judge Paul Borman told Williams that he was at the "pinnacle" of his career in leading 400,000 members. Williams acknowledged that he had "undermined my life's work" with his crime, but he also placed blame on his successor, Gary Jones, who is awaiting sentencing.