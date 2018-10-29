IBM's NC deal a risky cloud bid
NEW YORK — IBM's plan to buy North Carolina-based Red Hat is both the biggest acquisition in IBM's century-long history and a risky effort to position itself as a major player in cloud computing.
The $34 billion stock deal translates to $190 per Red Hat share — a 63 percent premium to the closing price Friday for the Raleigh company. Red Hat Inc.'s stock soared about 45 percent Monday.
The path for revitalization for IBM may be found in cloud technology, a driving force behind the blockbuster deal for Red Hat over the weekend.
"It's a big bet, but ultimately they're in a situation where they needed to make a significant acquisition to move them potentially forward," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.
Cloud computing, in which services are delivered over the Internet from remote computers, accounted for nearly a quarter of IBM's total revenue over the past year. But the company has been overshadowed by top cloud rivals Amazon, Microsoft and Google in competing to sell its Internet-based computing services to businesses.
"This is about resetting the cloud landscape," IBM CEO Virginia Rometty said Monday.
Consumer spending up in September
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending rose in September by a solid, inflation-adjusted 0.3 percent, led by increased spending on health care services and motor vehicles.
The Commerce Department also said Monday that the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation returned to the central bank's 2 annual percent target after having been slightly elevated in prior months. In addition, personal incomes rose 0.2 percent in September — the smallest gain since June 2017. Roughly half of that increase was wiped out by inflation.
Consumer spending accounts for the majority of U.S. economic activity, and it was the key driver of overall growth during the July-September quarter. The economy climbed at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in that quarter, helped by the strongest jump in consumer spending in about four years, the Commerce Department said Friday.
But economic growth slowed from a 4.2 percent gain in the second quarter as the pace of business investment fell and continued growth may depend even more on consumer spending.
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, expects that consumer spending will begin to slow after having gotten a jolt this year from the tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Consumers did pull back on their spending for food services last month, but they were helped by a 3.5 percent increase in spending on autos.
The Fed's preferred inflation metric — personal consumption expenditures — found that prices ticked up just 0.1 percent in September.
The personal savings rate slipped to a still-healthy 6.2 percent in September, but that was the lowest level in 2018.
Google has $25M for humane AI
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Google will give away $25 million to projects that propose ways to use the artificial intelligence of computers to help create a more humane society.
The grant program announced Monday is part of a broader Google initiative called "AI for Social Good" aimed at easing concerns that advances in artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs and perhaps even be autonomously deployed by militaries to kill people.
Other technology companies have taken similar steps to address ethical issues in AI. For instance, Microsoft has committed $115 million to an "AI for Good" initiative that provides grants to organizations harnessing AI for humanitarian, accessibility and environmental projects.
Google says its AI technology already helps diagnose diseases and helps people with disabilities.
Google's nonprofit arm will announce the AI grant winners next spring.
UK to tax big Internet firms
LONDON — Britain's Treasury chief unveiled Monday a new tax on big internet companies' revenues, insisting it is time that the global tech giants with profitable business in the U.K. pay their fair share for public services.
Philip Hammond made the announcement as he outlined his budget, explaining that while he preferred trying to find a global solution to address the borderless nature of the wealth of the likes of Google and Facebook, negotiations with other countries had been too slow.
He said the tax will be "narrowly-targeted" on the U.K.-generated revenues of specific digital platform business models.
"The rules have simply not kept pace with changing business models," Hammond said. "And it's clearly not sustainable, or fair, that digital platform businesses can generate substantial value in the U.K. without paying tax here in respect of that business."
Companies typically pay their taxes where they are based. But while local governments can impose a sales tax on physical goods in shops and restaurants, that has not been the case with online service providers.