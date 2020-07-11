I’m in love with my car: Where to drive during the pandemic

It doesn’t matter if I email or talk to friends or colleagues, every conversation is about the pandemic. Numbers are up, how things are changing. Is it safe to do this or that?
None of us could have ever imagined how much our lives would change. Some, far more than others. For those of us lucky enough to have a safe home, loved ones with us and the ability to work, we are grateful. Wearing a mask seems a very simple thing to do if it gets us further down the road toward “normal life” again.
One of the places that we don’t have to worry about wearing a mask is inside our cars – the smaller version of our homes. I’ve read how we can keep this environment safe – wiping down surfaces after venturing out for essentials, wearing gloves when pumping gas, limiting the number of people in our car, limiting the number of stops and carrying around a bottle of sanitizer to wash, wash, wash your hands. I’ve always carried sanitizer in my car well before this ever began, so keeping this in my car is my norm. Finding sanitizer was a problem. Now it’s not. One less thing to worry about.
Here’s my list of places to drive. Pack your drinks, snacks, wipes, masks, gloves and let’s go.
1. The mountains or a big open green space. I’m fortunate to have mountains about three or four hours away and a couple of parks where social distancing has always been the norm. Fill her up, (wearing gloves of course) and go.
2. A drive in. Many cities and towns are bringing them back.
3. A national campground. To camp or hike. This most definitely isn’t my thing as glamping is far more my style. Some adventure types love to sleep in tents, on the ground whilst batting mosquitos. Take along a Bug Barrier for $32 on Amazon.
4. A long drive in the countryside. More and more people are gravitating toward more rural areas. Before home prices spike in these areas and traffic gets worse, take a drive. Carry along your favorite playlist. If you have a convertible and you live up North during the summer, take the top down and remember how things once were and how they are going to get back to normal.
5. Watch a sunset or sunrise with someone special – from your car. We can still drive to a favorite spot, park and soak in some nature. And, remember why, though times may seem “off” or odd right now, it’s still a wonderful world.
Be safe out there.